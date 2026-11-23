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Brussels Airport Strike: All Flights Cancelled | MiGFlug

“Skeyes suspends regular air traffic control services, Monday 23 November 2026

07:00 to 21:00 Belgian time (06:00 to 20:00 UTC)

National trade union demonstration in Brussels against federal austerity measures

Controllers taking part: 60 per cent, per Skeyes via Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airport: all arrivals and departures in the window cancelled; 429 flights and about 59,500 passengers had been scheduled

“Skeyes is not only Brussels. The company works at six Belgian airports: Brussels, Antwerp, Charleroi, Kortrijk, Liège and Ostend.

Its CANAC 2 centre manages the airspace over Belgium and part of Luxembourg up to 7,500 metres, which is roughly flight level 245.

It employed 1,006 people in 2025 and handled 1,035,084 flights, better than 3,000 aircraft on an average day.

The airlines’ own federation has started counting out loud.

BAR Belgium, which represents around twenty-five carriers including Brussels Airlines and TUI fly Belgium, described Monday as the eleventh strike to hit Belgian airspace in eleven months, and called the pattern excessive, irresponsible and wholly disproportionate.

In calendar year 2025, strikes cost Brussels Airport 2,395 cancelled flights and more than 330,000 travellers, with air traffic disrupted on seven separate occasions.

This time it is the air navigation service provider itself, and that is why both airports go to zero rather than one of them limping. There is no competitor to switch to. Skeyes is the only organisation licensed to separate aircraft in Belgian airspace.

The railways, unusually for a Belgian national action, were expected to run close to normal, because no rail strike notice was filed. The one way out of Belgium on Monday may well be the train.

Behind it sits a budget negotiation that has not closed.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s Arizona coalition is trying to find roughly ten billion euros of savings; the King granted him an extra week to reach a deal on 16 November, the European Commission sounded an alert over Belgium’s deficit and debt on 17 November, and the talks were still going on 19 November.

The unions — ACV/CSC, ABVV/FGTB and Synova — are marching into the middle of that, and the pensions, the indexation mechanism and the annualisation of working time are the files they name. The airports are the collateral, and everybody involved knows it.

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