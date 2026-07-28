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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
6h

Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 🎊 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈

Thanks for all your hard work and informative posts.

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Markker's avatar
Markker
4h

Happy Birthday, Peter! Wishing you continued good health, the best birthday gift for all.

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