Today is my birthday- 68 today!!!
Please excuse me taking a 'personal privilege!
Still recovering from my stroke of a year ago- concentrating on turning incremental into monumental- almost back to normal and full autonomy/independence!
To any recipients of this email who have been tempted to subscribe or buy a coffee- today is as good a reason as any😊
God bless!
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Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 🎊 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈
Thanks for all your hard work and informative posts.
Happy Birthday, Peter! Wishing you continued good health, the best birthday gift for all.