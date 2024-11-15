Verbatim reproduction from Sarah’s email.

This November, as New Zealanders, we come together for the third year in a row to acknowledge the impacts of Covid-19 mandates and vaccinations.

Red Remembrance Day 2024 is a nationwide event dedicated to recognising vaccine injury and advocating for the right to fully informed consent. Dunedin Poster Our mission is to create a platform where stories are heard and voices amplified, ensuring that the experiences of those affected are not forgotten.

We invite you to: Share your story with the community Join us at local events across the country Support our cause through donations

The day serves as a reminder of the choices we faced and the lives that have been irrevocably changed. It is a time to gather in solidarity with those who have been injured and to ensure that their stories continue to be told.

Whether you attend an event, contribute to the Vaccine Injury Sponsorship Fund, or share your experiences, your involvement is vital. Together, we can foster awareness, promote healing, and push for change. Let’s stand united for a future where informed consent is a reality for everyone.

For more information, find an event near you or visit our website to learn how you can get involved. Your support helps us provide effective, natural treatments and aids individuals on their recovery journeys.

Join us on Red Remembrance Day 2024 and be part of a movement dedicated to healing, remembrance, and informed choice.

