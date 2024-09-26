From here:

Episode 391: HEALTH REVOLUTION

“Today on The HighWire, perhaps the biggest legal win of all time against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency(EPA). Water fluoridation, named one of the greatest public health achievements by the CDC, now ruled in federal court to pose an “unreasonable risk of injury to health of the public.” Lead attorney Michael Connett, Esq., joins Del to break down this historic moment.

Then, Jefferey Jaxen reports on the UN’s Global Digital Compact and the push for device-bound censorship of speech as governments around the world set their sights on open communication. Then, a closer look at pesticides as the EPA used an emergency order, for the first time in 40 years, to remove the problematic pesticide, Dacthal.

Also, ICAN-obtained documents reveal a highly publicized measles ‘outbreak’ in Maine was, in fact, vaccine-induced! Del has the details.

Finally, Del welcomes health crusader and author Calley Means to the show on the heels of Senator Ron Johnson’s widely viewed roundtable hearing in D.C., Calley has been catapulted to center stage in the fight against chronic diseases and the push to demand healthier food and proper health education in America.

The EPA decision does not have a time constraint on the EPA to comply with the 80-page court decision. However, although 18 US States mandate the use of fluoride, jurisdictions can simply act ahead of the implementation of any PA revision and act now to remove the fluoride neurotoxin from their water supply – they don’t have to wait for the EPA to comply with its mandate!

Here is a link to the EPA “Toxic Substances Control Axt”.

https://www.epa.gov/chemicals-under-tsca

Which has this opening paragraph:

“Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), as amended by the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, EPA evaluates potential risks from new and existing chemicals and acts to address any unreasonable risks chemicals may have on human health and the environment. Use this site to get information on how recent EPA actions, view our major milestones in implementing amended TSCA, and find other TSCA-related resources.”

Srt of makes you wonder why the EPA does not have some sort of jurisdiction over the experimental C19 modified mRNA shots!

As Kenndy put it “if a foreign nation did this to Americans, it would be an act of war”

.

Onwards!!!

