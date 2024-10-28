Tommy Robinson gets 18 months in a maximum-security prison for “civil contempt” for making a film that the UK government did not like
The UK MSM, the legal profession and UK politicians are accused of being complicit i a cover-up of a two-tier justice system.- swift justice follows
The movie in question “Silenced” is on Rumble here:
https://rumble.com/embed/v2ntg1u/
From here:
Tommy Robinson sentenced to 18 months in prison; will serve 9 - Rebel News
“Click here for a video update I filmed outside of court today:”
“Tommy was immediately taken away to Belmarsh prison, the most notorious prison in the UK, a high-security facility filled with terrorists and murderers. Tommy will be held in solitary confinement there, as the British prison system is controlled by Islamic prison gangs, and were Tommy in the general population, he would surely be attacked. Nine months in solitary confinement is an extremely unusual sentence, as it is generally considered to be a form of psychological torture, and many jurisdictions no longer permit it for that period of time. Tommy was not convicted of a crime; he is being held for civil contempt, yet he is being held in a prison for murderers.”
“Tommy was immediately taken away to Belmarsh prison, the most notorious prison in the UK, a high-security facility filled with terrorists and murderers. Tommy will be held in solitary confinement there, as the British prison system is controlled by Islamic prison gangs, and were Tommy in the general population, he would surely be attacked. Nine months in solitary confinement is an extremely unusual sentence, as it is generally considered to be a form of psychological torture, and many jurisdictions no longer permit it for that period of time. Tommy was not convicted of a crime; he is being held for civil contempt, yet he is being held in a prison for murderers.”
“The “contempt” in this case was publishing an investigative documentary into a matter of public interest. That made the sentence even more shocking: in the UK, the government is now the final arbiter of what’s a fact and what isn’t, and a prison term awaits for those who are off-side.”
Onwards!!
Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan
Peter, as usual, you are standing up for freedom, thanks for flagging this.
Everyone should on principle have “civil contempt” or “contempt of court” for all criminal governments imprisoning political-religious dissenters.
What happened to Tommy, unfortunately, happens routinely (and much, much worse to the point of death by torture) to tens and hundreds a month of religious-poliitical dissidents in China sentenced to years and life for "Picking Quarrels And Provoking Trouble" or “Inciting Subversion Of State Power” (yes, actually, translated, that is what you can be put away for up to life for) by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) .
Even worse then with Tommy who at least went to a public court, many dissidents are "disappeared" into extra-legal detention centers where solitary confinement and torture is the norm.
And yet few internationally are aware of this. The Democidal Dictatorship of the CCP gets away, literally, with murder as many of these dissidents die unreported leaving their loved one forever in limbo.
I want to alert carers for the innocent individuals like you to report on the CCP as I have started doing and exposing “Useful Idiots” like Matthew Ehret, Cynthia Chung and Jeff Brown who not only condone the CCP’s Crime Against Humanity, but deny them to praise and promote the CCP as the model government that does no wrong.
Here is my Substack on Del Bigtree’s Highwire (supposedly anti-communist) having on Ehret without checking how he aids and abets the CCP’s Crimes Against Humanity:
https://responsiblyfree.substack.com/p/for-del-bigtree-and-the-highwire
I am currently collecting and curating objective evidence that will be on my Substack wth this tentative title:
MUSEUM-MAUSOLEUM OF THE DEMOCIDAL CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY COMMITTED BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY (CCP) MAO 1949 TO XI 2024
Holding to Moral Account the Ideologues Aiding and Abetting the CCP Democidal Dictatorship
Below is just some of the evidence for my claims against the CCP:
69 REPORTED DEATHS OF FALUN GONG PRACTITIONERS BETWEEN JANUARY AND JUNE 2024
https://faluninfo.net/69-reported-deaths-of-falun-gong-practitioners-between-january-and-june-2024/
POLITICAL PRISONER DATABASE FOR CHINA Dui hua
As of September 30, 2024:
Names: 49,267
People under coercive measures: 7,365
Official records: 22,870
Unofficial records: 40,907
https://duihua.org/resources/political-prisoners-database/
HONG KONG POLITICAL PRISONER DATABASE Hong Kong Democracy Council, October 16, 2024
1,906 Political Prisoners as of October 16, 2024
“There have been 1,014 political prisoners in Hong Kong from June 9, 2019, to May 10, 2022… Hong Kong now has one of fastest-growing populations of political prisoners in the world, rivaling Belarus, Burma, and Cuba, other societies where authoritarian governments have recently cracked down on protest movements… Overall, this situation constitutes no less than a grave human rights crisis.”
https://www.hkdc.us/political-prisoner-database
Considering our prisons are bursting at the seams too, they must have let even more out with less than 50% sentence served, to squeeze him in. Doesn't make sense, custodial sentence and category of prison.