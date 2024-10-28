The movie in question “Silenced” is on Rumble here:

“Tommy was immediately taken away to Belmarsh prison, the most notorious prison in the UK, a high-security facility filled with terrorists and murderers. Tommy will be held in solitary confinement there, as the British prison system is controlled by Islamic prison gangs, and were Tommy in the general population, he would surely be attacked. Nine months in solitary confinement is an extremely unusual sentence, as it is generally considered to be a form of psychological torture, and many jurisdictions no longer permit it for that period of time. Tommy was not convicted of a crime; he is being held for civil contempt, yet he is being held in a prison for murderers.”

“The “contempt” in this case was publishing an investigative documentary into a matter of public interest. That made the sentence even more shocking: in the UK, the government is now the final arbiter of what’s a fact and what isn’t, and a prison term awaits for those who are off-side.”

