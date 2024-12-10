The C19 disease caused by the airborne SARSCOV2 virus is reported to have killed 7 million people from 700 million “cases” over its five years of existence.

We now know that the number of “cases” is a fiction, borne of a bogus RT-PCR test – probably more than 90% of case diagnoses were false.

Countries like Australia, New Zealand, Germany and Japan managed to avoid the first year of the scamdemic, 2020, by restricting all social interactions – denying life to their citizens. Germany and Japan chose not to use end of life treatments to euthanize those identified as “cases“ with “treatments” like Remdesivir, Midazolam, morphine and fentanyl – and the ventilators/respirators that prevented the “infected” from breathing on medics.

The number of C19 “cases” and deaths with C19 present exploded from 85 million at end of 2020 with around 2 million deaths reported in 2020 - with C19 present using the bogus RT-PCR test.

Note the WHO issued instructions – based on the bogus RT-PCR test – to treat all deaths with a positive test as a C19 death.

Our World in Data reports that 80% of the world’s 8 billion people received 13.7 billion injections.

Taking out the administration of around 3 billion injections in China, this leaves over 10 billion experimental modified mRNA and viral vector injections administered amongst the remaining 6.6 billion people outside China.

Pfizer brags about shipping 4.6 billion, Moderna does not publicise its numbers, but these are probably in excess of 2.5 billion and AstraZeneca administered around 2.5 billion via a license agreement with the Serum Institute of India – despite the AstraZeneca being withdrawn in just a few months in Europe and the UK.

No doubt the pro-vaxxers will claim that the number of “cases” would have been many times higher (maybe 3 billion “cases”) than 700 million worldwide had almost 13 billion injections NOT been given. They are that insane.

To end this article, on the four-year anniversary of the lethal experimental modified mRNA and viral vector injections, here is the death toll in the US from the scamdemic up to the end of 2023.

Note that the recent House Select Committee report made no attempt to quantify the numbers of excess or extra deaths suffered by the US over the last five years – or quantify the causes of these extra deaths. Nor did it attempt to quantify the number of severe (life altering) and severe (life threatening) adverse events.

Maths has never been a strength of politicians – look at the fiscal deficit.

Here is the track of the umber of dead Americans every year taken from here:

Ethical Skeptic has attempted an analysis by cause here:

“As of November 23rd 2024, there have been

o 787,256 Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Deaths (primarily from the Covid Vaccine), o 167,750 Excess Non-Natural Deaths (including 120,000 sudden cardiac deaths in casual drug users), o 380,093 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,1 o 378,779 Excess Deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (6.6 x annual influenza-pneumonia)2

making for a grand total of 1,335,099 (77.9%) Manmade Excess Deaths of US Citizens, out of a Pandemic Total Excess Mortality of 1,713,878”

U would prefer to see a reconciliation up to around 2.8 million extra deaths, rather than excess but I bow to the more detailed analysis!

The point is that the House Select Committee Inquiry ignored these mortality numbers and failed completely to provide estimates of the numbers of those severely and seriously injured – let alone those whose health is about to worsen substantially.

For what it’s worth, I estimate that, based on the phase 3 Pfizer clinical trial results, that a MINIMUM of five times the number of deaths following injections (around 700,000 times 5 = 3.5 million people have bee seriously wounded and 13 times 700,000 = 9.1 million people have been severely injured by the injections.

It is a deep disappointment that the entire global medical and scientific community from the bottom to the top has found no cure/antidote for the spike protein caused by either the infection or the injections, in four years.

This is not to denigrate the efforts of notables like Dr. McCullough, and a host of others who have at least deserved some sort of mitigating treatments – but – for all the talk and politics – there is no cure.

And no proper acknowledgement of the scale of deaths and severe/serios harms caused by the injections.

Onwards!!!

