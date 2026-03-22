Total global electricity generation in 2024 was 30,853 terawatt-hours (TWh), according to the latest data.

Coal (34%), natural gas (22%), and other fossil sources (3%) make up the majority of the energy mix.

Renewable sources accounted for 33% of global electricity generation, led by hydropower (14%), wind (8%), solar PV (7%), and bioenergy and waste (3%). Nuclear power contributed 9%.

From here;

Which countries produce the most electricity?

1.China.10,073 TWh

China produces a whopping 10,073 TWh, which is around 32% of the entire planet’s electricity! Most energy is consumed domestically to feed massive industry and cities.

2. USA 4,387 TWh

The United States generates about 4,387 TWh with a little of everything: lots of natural gas, major nuclear, and fast-growing wind and solar. It constantly trades electricity with Canada and Mexico, but mostly powers itself.

3. Russia 2,500 TWh

Russia, the largest nation on the planet, produces roughly 2,500 TWh across its huge map, using abundant gas and coal plus meaningful nuclear and hydropower. Some electricity flows to neighbors, but the nation’s size means that much of it is used internally.

4. India 2,058 TWh

India generates about 2,058 TWh, still anchored by coal, while solar and wind expand at a striking pace. Reliability and affordability drive decisions, and most electricity is consumed inside India’s borders.

5. Japan 1,022 TWh

Japan produces a shocking 1,022 TWh of electricity, leaning on gas and coal while renewables grow. The country is also attempting to restart its nuclear industry following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that destroyed the Fukushima Dai-Ichi station north of Tokyo.

6. Brazil 745 TWh

Brazil generates about 745 TWh, historically led by hydropower, with wind, solar, and biomass filling in. Whenever the country experiences drought it can push energy consumption more into thermal backup, and it also changes whether Brazil imports or exports.

7. Canada 633 TWh

Canada makes roughly 633 TWh, with vast hydropower in several provinces, plus nuclear and growing wind power. Strong ties to the US mean that Canada often exports electricity, especially when water is plentiful.

8. South Korea 618 TWh

South Korea doesn’t rely on neighboring nations for electricity, and so it produces about 618 TWh to feed its own heavy industry and dense cities. Coal and gas are big, nuclear is significant, and renewables are rising.

9. France 518 TWh

France’s electricity grid is famously powered by nuclear reactors, with hydro and growing wind and solar alongside. The nation generates around 518 TWh annually. When reactors run smoothly, France often exports substantial electricity to its neighbors.

10. Germany 47 TWh

Germany produces roughly 497 TWh, with renewables (especially wind and solar) now central, while coal and gas still support the system. Since it sits in the middle of Europe, Germany trades electricity constantly.

11. Saudi Arabia423 TWh

Saudi Arabia generates about 423 TWh, with around 70% of this production being used solely for air-conditioning. Oil and gas plants have been central, while solar is ramping up.

12. Iran 383 TWh

Iran relies heavily on natural gas, supported by hydropower and some nuclear. The country produces around 383 TWh. Electricity trade happens, but the big challenge is meeting domestic needs.

13. Mexico355 TWh

Mexico generates about 355 TWh. Gas-fired plants play the lead role, while wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal add variety. Cross-border links exist, but most of the country’s power is made for Mexican demand.

14. Indonesia 351 TWh

Indonesia produces roughly 351 TWh, much of it from coal, with gas and geothermal also contributing. Because the country is spread across more than 6,000 inhabited islands, moving electricity around is often much harder than actually making it.

15. Turkey 320 TWh

Turkey generates about 320 TWh with hydropower that rises and falls with rainfall, plus sizable coal and gas industries. Wind and solar keep expanding, and regional trading does help when weather conditions swing.

16. United Kingdom 286 TWh

The United Kingdom produces around 286 TWh, with wind now a headline act and gas often filling any gaps that may emerge. Interconnectors allow the UK to import or export depending on weather, outages, and market prices.

17. Taiwan282 TWh

Taiwan generates about 282 TWh on an island grid that can’t lean much on neighbors. Coal and gas remain big, renewables are rising, and every reliability decision tends to be intensely local.

18. Spain 279 TWh

Most of Spain’s electricity comes from wind and sun, with the nation producing roughly 279 TWh. Nuclear and hydro still matter, and the country often trades power when renewables surge.

19. Vietnam 276 TWh

Vietnam makes about 276 TWh as factories and cities grow. Coal and hydropower have been major pillars, while solar and wind have expanded quickly.

20. Australia 273 TWh

Despite its massive size, Australia only generates roughly 273 TWh. The industry has long been centered on coal, but is slowly being shaped by rooftop solar and big wind farms. Since the nation is a continent on its own, it doesn’t really export electricity.

21. Italy 261 TWh

Italy produces about 261 TWh, but it’s also known for importing electricity when prices or weather make it worthwhile. Gas is important, while solar, wind, and hydro help bolster the energy industry.

22. South Africa 234 TWh

South Africa puts out about 234 TWh, still dominated by coal stations that are aging and difficult to keep running, which causes residents to experience constant power outages. Wind and solar are scaling up, but not quickly enough to match demand.

23. Egypt 220 TWh

In North Africa, Egypt generates around 220 TWh every year, with natural gas as the main engine, backed by hydropower and expanding wind and solar. The country’s energy supply mostly serves local demand.

24. Thailand 190 TWh

Thailand produces roughly 190 TWh, leaning hard on natural gas to keep lights and air-conditioners humming. Imports from neighbors can help during peak periods, while the country is attempting to grow its solar industry to help with the grid.

25. Malaysia 188 TWh

Malaysia delivers about 188 TWh of electricity every year, with gas and coal doing most of the work and hydropower helping in key regions. Solar is creeping upward, but the priority remains meeting domestic demand.

26. Pakistan171 TWh

Over in South Asia, Pakistan generates close to 171 TWh from a patchwork of hydro, gas, coal, and nuclear, plus fast-rising solar. Seasonal river flows and fuel costs can swing the balance, so planners tend to chase stability.

27. Sweden 166 TWh

Sweden makes about 166 TWh using a sturdy blend of hydropower, nuclear, and a lot more wind than people realize. When reservoirs and reactors cooperate, Sweden frequently exports electricity across Nordic lines.

28. United Arab Emirates 165 TWh

In the Middle East, the UAE produces around 165 TWh annually, largely from natural gas, with recent years seeing a rise in big solar farms and some nuclear energy. Most electricity stays at home, since routine exports are limited.

29. Poland 164 TWh

Poland turns out roughly 164 TWh every year, still shaped by coal plants built for industry. Wind and solar are growing quickly, and the country has often relied on cross-border trading to smooth over moments when demand is tight.

30. Norway 153 TWh

Norway’s electricity grid is basically rivers doing the heavy lifting, as it generates about 153 TWh, mostly from hydropower. In good water years, the nation often sells surplus power to neighbors.

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