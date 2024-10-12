From here:

(18) TPV Sean on X: "Japan Warns Bill Gates His "Days Are Numbered" After Abortion Drugs Found in Vaccines Japan has sent a clear message to Bill Gates - his time is running out. With the government's Covid Task Force swiftly uncovering his crimes, the walls are closing in on the globalist kingpin. https://t.co/icMwZdIxzB" / X

“Japan Warns Bill Gates His "Days Are Numbered" After Abortion Drugs Found in Vaccines Japan has sent a clear message to Bill Gates - his time is running out.

With the government's Covid Task Force swiftly uncovering his crimes, the walls are closing in on the globalist kingpin. Japanese scientists are now taking a stand, urging international prosecutors to bring a case of crimes against humanity against Gates.

Among them, world-renowned experts like Dr. Fukushima are raising the alarm, revealing shocking discoveries that some vaccines contain abortion drugs designed for depopulation. They warn that there is overwhelming evidence suggesting Gates isn’t finished yet - he has plans to inflict even more harm in the near future. It’s time for the world to unite and bring him to justice!”

There is a longer video (around an hour) summarising the use of antifertility drugs in doses such as tetanus in the Philippines and Kenya.

HCL is the anti-fertility drug.

Recall that 70% of adverse events reported to VAERS.

