From here:

The countries with the highest GDP growth in the last 25 years

“China leads the world with a staggering 518% growth in its GDP per capita over the last 25 years, reaching $25,035. This reflects decades of investment in logistics, manufacturing, and advanced technology.

Source: (International Monetary Fund) (Visual Capitalist) (Madison Trust Company)

“Vietnam has emerged as a remarkable development success story, recording a 266% increase in economic output per person since 2000. Through a series of economic reforms, the nation opened its doors to international trade and became a major destination for electronics manufacturing, raising real GDP per capita to $15,170.

“India has seen its real GDP per capita grow by 235%, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. Much of this success comes from a booming services sector, particularly in IT and digital innovation, which has led the GDP per capita to rise to $10,378.

“Bangladesh has defied many early expectations by achieving 208% growth in its GDP per capita. The garment industry has been the backbone of this progress, turning the country into one of the world’s top clothing exporters and pushing the 2025 per capita GDP to $8,797.

“Kazakhstan holds a unique position in Central Asia with a 183% growth rate, largely fueled by its vast reserves of oil, gas, and minerals. The government has used this natural wealth to modernize the country, resulting in a GDP per capita of $38,402 by 2025.

“Romania

Romania has experienced a dramatic economic turnaround, seeing its per capita wealth jump by 180% since 2000. The GDP per capita reached $41,893, with the country becoming a hotspot for software development and shared business services.

“Poland

Poland is often cited as a model of economic stability, having avoided many of the recessions that hit other European nations. Its GDP per capita grew by 150% over the last 25 years, reaching $47,461 in 2025.

“Turkey has utilized its strategic location between Europe and Asia to grow its real GDP per capita by 146%. Its per capita GDP stands at $37,552 despite high inflation in recent years.

“As Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia has grown its per capita GDP by 142% since the year 2000. The country has successfully moved beyond just exporting raw materials like palm oil and coal to developing its own manufacturing industries, with per capita GDP climbing to $15,123.

“Ireland has seen a unique type of growth, with a 139% increase leading to a per capita GDP of $126,823. The country has become the European headquarters for many of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and technology companies due to its favorable business policies.

“Taiwan has transformed into a high-tech powerhouse, growing its per capita GDP by 132% to reach $73,007 in 2025. This success is primarily due to its dominance in the semiconductor industry, which produces the advanced chips needed for artificial intelligence, robotics, and electronics.

“The Philippines has seen a 126% rise in its economic output, driven by its massive service sector and the money sent home by citizens working abroad. The per capita GDP has reached $11,080 as the country continues to invest in better infrastructure to support its growing population.

“South Korea continues to be a global leader in innovation, achieving 111% growth over the last quarter-century. Its per capita GDP of $55,814 reflects the strength of its giant electronics and automotive brands, as well as a booming cultural export industry.

“Russia’s economy has grown by 109% since 2000, largely due to its vast exports of natural resources like oil, natural gas, and minerals. Despite international challenges and sanctions, the country has maintained a GDP per capita of $42,065 in 2025.

“Peru has utilized its rich natural landscape to grow its per capita GDP by 107%, reaching $16,278 in 2025. The mining sector, particularly copper and gold, and agricultural exports such as coffee, grapes, avocados, and other fresh produce, have provided a steady stream of income, helping modernize the country.

“Malaysia has successfully diversified its economy, resulting in 106% growth and a per capita GDP of $37,448. The country is a major hub for services and electrical and electronic manufacturing, which accounts for a large portion of its international trade.

“Singapore remains one of the wealthiest nations on Earth, boasting 97% growth that has pushed its per capita GDP to $134,620. This small island nation has built its success on being a global center for finance, shipping, and high-end manufacturing.

“Thailand has grown its GDP by 94%, reaching $22,606 in 2025. The country is a major regional hub for car manufacturing and electronics assembly, while its tourism industry also plays a vital role in its economy.

“Colombia has seen 74% growth since the turn of the millennium, with its per capita GDP rising to $19,207. While oil and coffee remain important exports, the country has seen significant expansion in its service and construction sectors.

“Hong Kong continues to serve as a major gateway for trade and finance, growing its per capita GDP by 71% to reach $67,682. Its economy is almost entirely based on services, including banking, logistics, and professional business support.

“Chile has long been one of Latin America’s most stable economies, recording 71% growth and a per capita GDP of $30,262. As the world’s top copper producer, it has benefited greatly from the global demand for metals used in green energy and electronics.

“Czechia has grown its per capita GDP by 67% to reach $51,331 in 2025. The country has a very strong industrial base, particularly in car manufacturing and mechanical engineering, which serves markets across Europe.

“Egypt has achieved 67% growth in its GDP in the last 25 years, reaching $18,661 by 2025. The government has undertaken several infrastructure projects, including new cities and improved transportation networks, to drive economic activity.

“Iran has seen 52% growth in its per capita GDP, which stands at $18,416 in 2025. The country’s economy is heavily influenced by its massive oil and gas reserves, which provide the primary source of government revenue.

“Pakistan has grown its per capita GDP by 45%, reaching $5,960 in 2025. Agriculture remains a key part of the economy, but there has been steady growth in services like telecommunications and retail.

“Israel is known as the start-up nation due to its world-leading high-tech sector, which has helped drive 43% growth in per capita GDP to $47,826 in the last 25 years. Its economy thrives on innovation in agriculture, cybersecurity, medical technology, and artificial intelligence.

“Brazil’s per capita GDP grew by 43%, reaching $19,991 in 2025. It is a global agricultural and manufacturing powerhouse, helping it maintain its position as the largest economy in South America.

“Australia has seen a 33% growth in its per capita GDP, reaching $61,261 in 2025. A long-running mining boom has been a major contributor to this success, with vast exports of iron ore and coal to Asia.

“Sweden has achieved a 30% growth in its GDP, resulting in a per capita GDP of $62,666. The growth is supported by a well-diversified economy that includes advanced manufacturing, telecommunications, and a vibrant startup scene.

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