From here:

Live: Hundreds in shelters as Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 55 - CNA

“Firefighters continue efforts to extinguish a deadly fire, which broke out yesterday at Wang Fuk Court housing complex, in Hong Kong, China on Nov 27, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)”.

“Built in 1983, Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po district, Hong Kong’s New Territories had been undergoing renovation when the fire broke out, affecting seven out of eight 31-storey tower blocks.”

Careful with any plans to build 40 storey “XL” towers with 1,000 apartments per storey (ad 3 people per apartment!

Don’t use bamboo scaffolding!

“The complex provides 1,984 apartments for some 4,600 residents and nearly 40 per cent of them are at least 65 or older, according to a 2021 government census.



Some residents have reportedly lived in the subsidised public housing estate since it was first built.

“ The death toll has risen to 55. Of these, 51 were pronounced dead at the scene and four died after being taken to hospital.

• A total of 72 injured people were sent to hospital, including eight firefighters, all of whom are in stable condition. One firefighter died yesterday, leading to tributes from Hong Kong’s leader and other top officials.

• Seven residential blocks had caught fire. Four have now been largely extinguished, while the remaining three are under effective control. Only one block was unaffected.

Horrible…

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription, or follow me/recommend my site/ to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).