WHO HE HELL ARE THE DVLA????

From Brave AI:

“While the term “quango” is not officially used by the government, the DVLA operates independently from direct ministerial control and is responsible for managing databases of drivers and vehicles in Great Britain, issuing driving licences, collecting vehicle excise duty, and selling personalised registrations.

"It is part of the Department for Transport and has been subject to scrutiny and proposed reforms as part of broader government efforts to review and reduce the number of such bodies.”

Yeah really - “part of broader government efforts to review and reduce the number of such bodies”.

and who are National Highways???

“National Highways is a government-owned company responsible for operating, maintaining, and improving the strategic road network (SRN) in England, which includes motorways and major A roads.

It was formerly known as Highways England and before that the Highways Agency, with its current name adopted in August 2021. The company is sponsored by the Department for Transport and operates under a framework set by the government’s Road Investment Strategies (RIS), with funding provided through controlled five-year Road Investment Periods. National Highways manages over 4,300 miles of road, which constitutes only about 2% of England’s total road length but carries around a third of all motor vehicle traffic.

The company is responsible for setting national highways standards used across the UK through the Design Manual for Roads and Bridges (DMRB), which is developed in collaboration with the devolved governments of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Although its primary responsibility lies in England, it plays a key role in shaping standards for the entire UK.

National Highways also oversees the delivery of improvement schemes, manages traffic incidents through traffic officers, and provides real-time information via on-road signage and its Traffic England website.

It operates the network through nine operational areas and eleven routes managed by Design-Build-Finance-Operate (DBFO) companies, with some toll roads such as the M6 Toll also under its jurisdiction. The company is monitored by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), which ensures performance and efficiency compliance, and Transport Focus acts as a watchdog for road users’ interests. National Highways has a workforce of approximately 6,000 employees and is committed to long-term strategic goals, including safety, customer service, and environmental sustainability, as outlined in its 2050 Long Term Strategic Plan and Environmental Sustainability Strategy.

“As of Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the issue of incorrectly fined drivers relates to a technical fault with variable speed cameras, (not the DVLA directly).

National Highways has confirmed that a software update caused variable speed cameras on approximately 10% of motorways and A roads in England to incorrectly detect speeding offences since 2021, leading to around 2,650 erroneous camera activations.

This technical anomaly resulted in a delay of about ten seconds between the camera and variable speed limit signs, causing drivers to be flagged as speeding even after the limit had increased.

The Department for Transport and National Highways have issued apologies, and affected drivers will be contacted directly by police forces to receive full refunds and have any penalty points removed from their licences.

Police forces have paused enforcement from these variable cameras until the issue is fully resolved, though speeding is still monitored through mobile cameras, patrols, and average speed sites.”

You can see how the UK’s QANGO’S for roads and power companies proliferate!

The UK operates a system of fines and points tagged onto driving licenses that accumulate to a ban. How many Bans have been imposed and how much in fines have been levied???

“a QAGO operates independently from direct ministerial control - and employs thousands of DEI hirs on whopping benefits packages.

Who knows – maybe the DVLA will publish aggregate numbers – overburdened police forces may or may not be in touch with thousands of drivers – good luck with the truth and the police!

I wonder if breaches and errors with a national ID system will be handled in the same way – maybe a new police force s a few hundred thousand national id enforcement officers will need to be deployed, ,costing £50,000 EACH A YEAR.

Onwards!!!

