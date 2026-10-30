From Brave AI:

“Binance is investigating a potential security breach involving up to $6.3 billion (£4.7 billion) in digital assets, which is suspected to be the largest cryptocurrency hack in history. The attack, executed in approximately 20 minutes, appears to have originated from a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop that allowed unauthorized access to service containers.

Suspected Perpetrators : Blockchain intelligence firms like TRM Labs have attributed the theft to a North Korean hacking group known as TraderTraitor , citing similarities to previous attacks like the Bybit hack.

Recovery Efforts : Binance has suspended deposits and withdrawals while working with stablecoin issuers (such as Tether and Circle ) and law enforcement to freeze assets. Approximately $3 billion of the stolen funds have been frozen on-chain so far.

Financial Coverage : The company has stated it will cover all losses using its SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users) and company reserves, assuring users that their funds remain safe.

Market Impact: The hack caused significant market volatility, with Bitcoin and Ethereum prices plunging sharply following the news.

Bitcoin BTC (BTC-USD) Live Price, News, Chart & Price History - Yahoo Finance

Bitcoin price today, BTC to USD live price, marketcap and chart | CoinDesk

Ethereum ETH (ETH-USD) Live Price, News, Chart & Price History - Yahoo Finance

Ethereum price today, ETH to USD live price, marketcap and chart | CoinDesk

Down 4-5% today if you can find your coins to sell!

Good luck!

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