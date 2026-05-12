First part of the property ladder.

Angela Rayner paid £24,000 for her council house in Stockport (Vicarage Road) under the right-to-buy scheme in 2007.

She sold the property in 2015 for £127,500, making a profit of £48,500.

Angela Rayner purchased her house in Ashton-under-Lyne for £375,000 in 2016.

She bought the four-bedroom detached property along with her then-husband, Mark Rayner.

Angela Rayner sold her 25% stake in her Ashton-under-Lyne house for £162,500 in January 2025.

This transaction was not a sale of the entire property but a transfer of her share to a trust established for her disabled son, based on a property valuation of £650,000. Rayner used these funds as a deposit for an £800,000 flat in Hove.”

About that trust:

Angela Rayner financed her £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex, by combining a £150,000 deposit with a £650,000 mortgage from NatWest.

The deposit was sourced from the £162,500 she received in January 2025 after selling her remaining 25% stake in her family home in Ashton-under-Lyne to a trust set up for her severely disabled son. This sale utilized funds from a trust that holds NHS compensation money intended for her son’s care.

Next the personal tragedy snake.

Some detail on the damages paid for her son.

“A locum doctor initially told Rayner the baby would not survive, but after a midwife intervened to ensure steroid treatment was administered, Charlie survived. He was born weighing less than 1 lb and suffered a grade-four bleed to the brain, resulting in lifelong disabilities including being registered blind and having special educational needs.

After an 11-year legal battle, the Rayners reached a settlement with the NHS in 2020. The compensation was placed in a trust to support Charlie’s lifelong care needs. Rayner later used £160,000 from this trust to buy a share in her family home and subsequently as a deposit for a second home in Hove, which sparked political controversy and a stamp duty underpayment inquiry.”

A settlement of £160,00 for life for a baby born blind. Assuming a 80-year life – that’s £2,000 a year. Not much.

Back to the property ladder.

“Angela Rayner financed her £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex, by combining a £150,000 deposit with a £650,000 mortgage from NatWest.

The deposit was sourced from the £162,500 she received in January 2025 after selling her remaining 25% stake in her family home in Ashton-under-Lyne to a trust set up for her severely disabled son. This sale utilized funds from a trust that holds NHS compensation money intended for her son’s care.

£162,500 plus past profits is more than sufficient for a £150,000 deposit with NatWest – still a £650,000 mortgage needs repaying! How might that work?

Rayner is an MP.

As of May 2026, Angela Rayner’s annual salary is £93,904 (approximately £7,825 per month) following her resignation from government roles in September 2025. This figure represents the standard base salary for a Member of Parliament,

£93904 gross, works out at;

or a gross annual salary of £94,000 in the 2026/27 tax year (£98,599 (as of April 2026), the estimated deductions are as follows:

Income Tax: Approximately £24,151.40 . This is calculated on taxable income after the Personal Allowance. Since the salary exceeds £100,000, the Personal Allowance tapers; however, at exactly £94,000, the full £12,570 allowance applies. The tax is split between the basic rate (20% on income between £12,571 and £50,270) and the higher rate (40% on income between £50,271 and £94,000).

National Insurance (Class 1): Approximately £3,890.60. Employee NICs are calculated at 8% on earnings between £12,571 and £50,270, and 2% on earnings above £50,270.

Net Take-Home Pay After these deductions, the estimated annual net take-home pay is £65,958 (£5,496.50 per month).

Recall the NHS negligence claim assumes around a £2,000 cost for taking care of her child.

This leaves around £3,500 to cover all other expenses like council tax – which comes to £3,685.17 for a single adult) for a band H property. Then there’s the utility bills, food, clothing etc.

No doubt her speeches provide a much need uplift; plus all the expenses she can claim for being an MP.

“Angela Rayner has received £95,000 in speaking fees and donations in the most recent updates reported in April 2026. This total includes a £20,000 fee from Coex Partners for a three-hour engagement, a £50,000 donation from Refrigeration House Limited, and a £25,000 donation from Ashley Mitchell.

“MPs whose constituencies are outside London are entitled to claim for accommodation in either London or their constituency, but not both. This reflects the necessity to work in two locations: Westminster and their home constituency.

“ London-area rent : Up to £29,290 per year.

Outside London rent : Up to £19,940 per year.

MPs can also claim for associated costs like utility bills, council tax, and security installations, but not mortgage payments .

Some senior MPs (e.g., the Prime Minister) reside in “grace and favour” homes like 10 Downing Street, which are provided rent-free.”

I suggest Angela Rayner is sailing close to the wind and either needs a job that pays more money than that of an MP!

The tax evasion part of the ‘deal’ the tax man must have rung several times for his £40,000 by now’.

She paid £30,000 on an £800,000 flat in Hove, classifying it as her primary residence.

The correct amount due was £70,000 because the property was considered a second home.

As of late November 2025, reports indicate she had not yet paid the outstanding bill, as HMRC had not issued a final invoice.

Which leaves £40,000 owing to the tax man.

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