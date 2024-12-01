Nice weekly show here:

Week Recap: Blackouts, Climate Setbacks, and Policy Shifts

Direct YouTube link here:

Week Recap: Blackouts, Climate Setbacks, and Policy Shifts

“Highlights of the Podcast

01:28 – Half of U.S. at risk for blackouts during extreme cold this winter, grid watchdog warns.

05:17 – California’s Gas Warfare Heats Up Over Exodus of Oil Companies

08:52 – Germany Urged to Return to Nuclear as Wind and Solar Fail, Prices Soar

11:12 – How Saudi Arabia Turned Back Climate Progress at COP29

14:04 – Trump Energy Agenda Will Have a Heavy Natural Gas Focus

15:53 – Exxon: Don’t Expect ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Under Trump”

“In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discusses various issues, including.

· grid reliability risks due to extreme winter weather, · challenges with renewable energy integration, and · the ongoing tensions in energy policy globally.

Topics range from

· President Trump’s proposed tariffs and their geopolitical impact to California's regulations driving oil companies away, · Germany's reconsideration of nuclear power amidst renewable struggles, and · Saudi Arabia's strategic energy approach.

The hosts emphasize the need for a balanced energy strategy, combining natural gas, nuclear, and responsible use of renewables, while critiquing over-regulation and advocating for market-driven solutions to energy challenges.”

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan