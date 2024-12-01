Transmission problems ahead for the US? Germans beg Russia for natural gas or Germans will have to “burn their shoes!”
– looks like the net zero freaks forgot to tell Mother Nature to keep “bitterly cold winters” off the menu.
Nice weekly show here:
Week Recap: Blackouts, Climate Setbacks, and Policy Shifts
“Highlights of the Podcast
01:28 – Half of U.S. at risk for blackouts during extreme cold this winter, grid watchdog warns.
05:17 – California’s Gas Warfare Heats Up Over Exodus of Oil Companies
08:52 – Germany Urged to Return to Nuclear as Wind and Solar Fail, Prices Soar
11:12 – How Saudi Arabia Turned Back Climate Progress at COP29
14:04 – Trump Energy Agenda Will Have a Heavy Natural Gas Focus
15:53 – Exxon: Don’t Expect ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ Under Trump”
“In this episode of the Energy News Beat Daily Standup - Weekly Recap, the hosts, Stuart Turley and Michael Tanner discusses various issues, including.
· grid reliability risks due to extreme winter weather,
· challenges with renewable energy integration, and
· the ongoing tensions in energy policy globally.
Topics range from
· President Trump’s proposed tariffs and their geopolitical impact to California's regulations driving oil companies away,
· Germany's reconsideration of nuclear power amidst renewable struggles, and
· Saudi Arabia's strategic energy approach.
The hosts emphasize the need for a balanced energy strategy, combining natural gas, nuclear, and responsible use of renewables, while critiquing over-regulation and advocating for market-driven solutions to energy challenges.”
Onwards!!!
Or the mentally ill german Green Party could recommission several nuclear reactors they took off line “for the environment”. Green fascist anti human insanity.
Thanks for the injection of sanity!