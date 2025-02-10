Does the “Wayback Machine” work in Canada?

From an email:

BREAKING: CANADA DELETES ENTIRE FOREIGN AID DATABASE—WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?

Global Affairs Canada just wiped all public records of foreign aid spending.

Taxpayer-funded billions—gone from public view, no transparency, no accountability.

Why the sudden cover-up? What corrupt dealings are they trying to bury?

Canadians deserve answers. Who got the money? Where did it go? The timing is highly suspicious.

2/8/25, 08:02