Does the “Wayback Machine” work in Canada?
From an email:
BREAKING: CANADA DELETES ENTIRE FOREIGN AID DATABASE—WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?
Global Affairs Canada just wiped all public records of foreign aid spending.
Taxpayer-funded billions—gone from public view, no transparency, no accountability.
Why the sudden cover-up? What corrupt dealings are they trying to bury?
Canadians deserve answers. Who got the money? Where did it go? The timing is highly suspicious.
BREAKING: CANADA DELETES ENTIRE FOREIGN AID DATABASE—WHAT ARE THEY HIDING? Global Affairs Canada just wiped all public records of foreign aid spending. Taxpayer-funded billions—gone from public view, no transparency, no accountability. Why the sudden cover-up?
Jim Ferguson on X: "🚨 BREAKING: CANADA DELETES ENTIRE FOREIGN AID DATABASE—WHAT ARE THEY HIDING? 🚨 🔴 Global Affairs Canada just wiped all public records of foreign aid spending. 🔴 Taxpayer-funded billions—gone from public view, no transparency, no accountability. 🔴 Why the sudden cover-up? https://t.co/RoIBuHwIJh" / X
BREAKING: CANADA DELETES ENTIRE FOREIGN AID DATABASE—WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?
Global Affairs Canada just wiped all public records of foreign aid spending.
Taxpayer-funded billions—gone from public view, no transparency, no accountability.
Why the sudden cover-up? pic.x.com/RoIBuHwIJh
Parliament not in session, so most Canadians are unaware -- unless it gets covered by the MSM ..
ah, ha, ha . . . fat chance.
Doesn't look guilty at all....