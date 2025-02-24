In what came as a bit of a shock, POTUS Trump appointed Dan Bongino as Kash Patel’s deputy at the FBI.

I watched a lot of Dan’s shows at the time of the rigged 2020 election and the start of the C19 scamdemic. His views were solid and forthright. He has survived a cancer scare and has bee active in politics for well over ten years - achieving the Republica Party nomination for a Senate run in Maryland. He is fighting fit and a committed family man.

He has a detailed Wikipedia page that shows his political track record and these educational qualifications.

Dan Bongino - Wikipedia

“He graduated from Archbishop Molloy High School,[6] a Catholic all-male high school in Jamaica, Queens, in 1992. He attended Queens College, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Pennsylvania State University.[7]”

Perhaps less well known is his direct investment in Rumble. From Brave AI:

“Dan Bongino, along with his wholly owned company Bongino, Inc., owns a total of 5.72% of Rumble, according to a recent SEC filing. This includes 142,500 shares owned personally by Bongino and 15,885,353 shares owned by Bongino, Inc.”

He must have been quite excited when Rumble’s share price ran up to 16 bucks on Boxing Day, 26 December 2024! The shares have since “settled back” to around 10 bucks.

Dan recently testified at Congressional hearings that the Secret Service was using antiquated technology and was doing” less with more” money.

It will be interesting to see how Patel and Bongino work together to “clean house” at the FBI, as well as how they integrate and interact with other enforcement agencies like the CBP, DHS and ICE.

Onwards!!!