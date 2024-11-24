Tt’s probably just me, but I thought Dr Ladapo of Florida was the obvious choice, but the, he is not a strong advocate of Operation Warp Speed experimental C19 modified mRNA injections.

“Appointment” implies no confirmation hearings, and she will serve a four-year term.

I wonder if Robert Kenedy jr. Was consulted.

Her responsibilities include the development and implements of programs to prevent disease and promote health and being the chief medical advisor to the Director of the Defense Health Agency on military health readiness requirements and safety.:

She will be the principal advisor to Robert Kennedy jr. in his role as the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and also the Assistant Secretary for Health (not yet announced), and other senior officials on all health and medical matters, including strategic planning and policy development.

She will report to the Assistant Secretary for Health,

Checking out this story here:

Trump Appoints Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, Former COVID Vaccine Advocate Turned Critic, as Surgeon General | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hᴏft

There are a few “issues”.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked on the front lines in New York City treating thousands of Americans and helped patients in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s Historic Operation Warp Speed that saved hundreds of millions of lives.”

We know that last statement is patently false. The results of OWS are a human genocide that is still unfolding today.

New York City was also the worst place in the country for rates of death because of poor decision-making at the start of the scamdemic in 2020.

Hell, I would not be surprised to fid out she voted for Harris!

I wonder whether she proscribed the Zelenko protocol (HCQ+Zn+Azt) or put people on ventilators and administered Remdesivir or whether she supported Cuomo’s decision around moving infected people from hospitals into nursing homes.

Something to keep an eye on!

Onwards!!!

