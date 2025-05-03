Trump bans all trade with China (wait for a federal circuit judge to hear a case on this one!)
Trump announces total trade embargo against China, no exceptions… supply chain armageddon - peter.halligan58@gmail.com - Gmail
“Trump just announced a total trade embargo against China via a "secondary sanctions" announcement blocking all trade with any country that buys oil from Iran.
Who buys the most oil from Iran? China, of course.”
There was a time when Asian “tigers” would compete with China for access to the US markets.
I wonder how close US negotiations are going with these countries for zero tariffs.
We are living in interesting times!
I’m sure some Commie Loving Democrat appointed judge will come up with a flimsy excuse to block Trump’s order.
Any securities investor or trader who holds positions over a weekend, when markets close for substantial periods of time; is very vulnerable to market price gapping, and can get his head handed to him in a casket!
This weekend could rival the weekend that Lehman Brothers died!