“Trump just announced a total trade embargo against China via a "secondary sanctions" announcement blocking all trade with any country that buys oil from Iran.

Who buys the most oil from Iran? China, of course.”

There was a time when Asian “tigers” would compete with China for access to the US markets.

I wonder how close US negotiations are going with these countries for zero tariffs.

We are living in interesting times!

