I Have written many times about the cost of Net 0 to the poor, the elderly and the sick in the UK. The high Priest Moloch do not hesitate to engage in malicious, spiteful and completely unnecessary tactics to further damage those less fortunate. For example in the last 10 years the annual cost of electricity to 30 million households in the UK has raised from $800 to $1800 per annum. 30 million x $1000 = 30 billion extra pounds being paid since 2015. The same cost 30 billion pounds is being spent on commercial buildings and light and heavy industry. Net 0 is costing an extra 150 billion per annum since 2005, this is not the total cost over the last 10 years.

The CEO’s of US big tech companies (Google, Microsoft, etc) have come with a bail out of 350 billion pounds in an echo of the bail out needed in the UK in 1975, when the IMF (the old masters of the universe) gave the UK a life boat to rescue the economy from its dire straights of 16% interest rates. The price is going to be steep, the US tech companies will require all the electrical output they can produce leaving nothing for UK households, all in the name of AI. Short of the UK inventing fusion power the bail out will fail in a few years, in the meanwhile the UK already plans to increase energy prices by 10% in 2026. UK consumers still haven’t figured out that electricity costs 5x more than natural gas per KWH despite the fact that it is shown on every monthly bill. The only solution is to abandon Net 0 and drill baby drill and frack.