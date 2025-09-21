Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leserly's avatar
Leserly
1d

I wish I could pay you Peter but I am genuinely one of those elderly, sick and poor people living alone in England who will be spending most of my time in bed throughout the winter cold. If anyone has worked out how to keep their nose warm I would be so glad to hear your secret. My face gets cold and I get migraines. I am fed-up, disabled, in pain and cold.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rock Candy's avatar
Rock Candy
1d

I wish someone could bail us out from the disastrous mismanagement of California. The cost of energy and EVERYTHING is ridiculous and only continues to worsen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture