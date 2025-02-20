From here:

Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Ends Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders – The White House

“The Order directs Federal departments and agencies to identify all federally funded programs currently providing financial benefits to illegal aliens and take corrective action.

It ensures that Federal funds to states and localities will not be used to support “sanctuary” policies or assist illegal immigration.

It mandates improvements in eligibility verification to prevent benefits from going to individuals unlawfully present in the United States.

President Trump is committed to safeguarding Federal public benefits for American citizens who are truly in need, including individuals with disabilities and veterans.”

The Executive Order is covered here:

Trump Signs Executive Order to Put Americans First - Daily Patriot Report “Under the order, agencies must cut off federally funded programs benefiting illegal aliens. No federal money for "sanctuary" policies. Departments must review and end all financial support.” “Illegal immigration has surged in recent years. The cost? A massive $451 billion since January 2021, according to the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.”

That $451 billion is for the last four years - illegal immigration has been occurring for decades,

“The executive order references a report from the Federation for American Immigration Reform. It says taxpayers shell out $182 billion annually for 20 million illegal aliens and their children. Of that, $66.5 billion comes from federal funds, while $115.6 billion is from state and local governments.”

Regular readers will recall my estimate of 100,000 bucks a year for each economic migrant -(beggar) - split between the direct costs for providing the basic needs (health, food, housing, utility bills, phones etc) and indirect costs (policing, translation, queue jumping ahead f Americas, use of public facilities, court time, job displacement, food bank “jostling”, school class time and so on). Money spent that has an opportunity cost for deployment elsewhere and is generally NOT budgeted,

Each 10 million illegal immigrants cost a trillion bucks a year, four years 4 trillion bucks that the US does not have and which must be borrowed - incurring an additional 4-5% interest a year.

“Federal and state taxpayers have paid a staggering $16.2 billion for Medicaid-funded emergency services for illegal aliens. That estimate comes from the Congressional Budget Office.” Americans should be at the front of this queue for emergency treatment - not mixed in with migrants and have their treatment delayed or treatments exhausted when they attend, “FEMA alone has handed out over $1 billion to illegal aliens since 2021. That money was meant for disaster relief, but it went elsewhere.”

This dovetails with this measure:

New DHS Notice Expands ICE Expedited Removal Powers “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published a notice expanding the ability of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to remove individuals deemed unlawfully present in the United States who are unable to prove U.S. residency for at least two years. It states, “This designation is effective on 6:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday January 21, 2025.” The new DHS notice rescinds a Biden Administration notice on the same subject issued on March 21, 2022.”

From Brave AI:

“The Trump administration expanded the use of expedited removal, allowing it to be applied nationwide rather than being limited to areas within 100 miles of the border or within two weeks of entry.

This means that immigration officials can now rapidly deport undocumented immigrants without an immigration court hearing or other appearance before a judge. Under expedited removal, certain noncitizens can be deported in as little as a single day.”

ICE and CBP can expedite the removal of illegal immigrants WITHOUT reference to the courts or the legal process for those not legally present who have entered in the last two years.

Please take a paid subscription to reward me for the thousands of hours of research that go into the thousands of articles I publish - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!