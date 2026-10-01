From here:

(20) Secretary Markwayne Mullin on X: “Coming to America means committing to America: our Constitution, our laws, our freedoms. Tougher vetting under @POTUS Trump has cut admissions from high-risk countries by 96%. We owe Americans nothing less than knowing exactly who we let in.” / X

From 20,000 to around 2,000. What does Trump see that the Marxists running the UK do not?

(96% cut since 2024.

I wait for the reaction from the UK government and the Mayor of London. My bet it will be outrage and demands that the trend is immediately reversed and that Muslim immigration is at least doubled in the US because ‘diversity is strength’.

“From Brave AI:

“Official UK migration statistics do not collect or publish data on the ethnicity or religion of legal migrants, making it impossible to provide a precise ethnic breakdown of legal migrants over the last ten years. The Office for National Statistics explicitly states that it does not hold information on the ethnicity and religion of individuals migrating to the UK.

Oh, we don’t even collect data.

There are around 250,000 Brits emigrating every year:

“The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revised its methodology in late 2025, significantly increasing the estimated number of British citizens emigrating from the UK. The new method uses National Insurance number data rather than surveys, revealing that emigration was much higher than previously thought.

Revised Estimates for British Citizen Emigration (Year Ending Dec 2024)

2024: 257,000 British citizens emigrated (revised up from 77,000).

2023: 255,000 British citizens emigrated.

2022: 246,000 British citizens emigrated.

2021: 246,000 British citizens emigrated.

2020: 246,000 British citizens emigrated.

2019: 246,000 British citizens emigrated.

2018: 246,000 British citizens emigrated.

2017: 246,000 British citizens emigrated.

2016: 246,000 British citizens emigrated.

2015: 246,000 British citizens emigrated.

Note: The ONS states that the new methodology makes it difficult to compare estimates before June 2021 with earlier years. The figures for 2015–2020 listed above are based on the consistent post-2021 trend and available comparative data, but the 2024 and 2025 figures are the most precise under the new system. In 2025, 246,000 British citizens emigrated.

And those coming in?

“Between 2006 and 2025, the UK experienced a total net migration of approximately 5.5 to 6.0 million people,

“Recent immigration trends for the last few years are as follows:

Year ending December 2024 : 1,012,000 immigrants arrived.

Year ending December 2023 : 1,441,000 immigrants arrived.

Year ending March 2023: Immigration peaked at a record high of 1,469,000.

Net Emigration of British Citizens

2025: Net emigration was 136,000 (more left than returned).

2024: Net emigration was 114,000 .

2023: Net emigration was 113,000.

Overall, British citizens have consistently net-emigrated from the UK for most of the last decade, with the notable exception of 1985 (outside the 10-year window) and potentially some earlier pandemic-era quarters where return migration briefly outpaced departure.

The total number of British citizens leaving the UK over the last 10 years is estimated to be between 2.4 million and 2.5 million, with the majority occurring under the revised measurement framework.

2.5 million leaving and 6 million entering- a turnover of 8.5 million out of a population of less than 70 million- - 12% of the country.

Small wonder Brits feel their country has changed bryond rall recognition.

For the last three years ¼ million left and 1 million came in that should make net migration around ¾ million rather than the 114,000 ‘official figures!

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