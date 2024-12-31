E. Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996.

BREAKING: Appeals Court Upholds E Jean Carroll’s $5 Million Case Against Trump – Beards of Liberty

“Despite the lack of evidence, judges on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals still ruled against Trump, claiming that he did not demonstrate any errors in the court’s decision.”

“… the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax, which will continue to be appealed.”

“In 2019, she claimed that President Trump raped her in a dressing room. However, the jury did not find any evidence to support her claim and instead decided that Trump only sexually abused her by “inserting fingers into her vagina.”

“In a separate defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages. However, it’s important to note that Trump’s efforts to assert immunity over his statements were rejected.”

(19) Insurrection Barbie on X: "Did you know E Jean Carrol accused 21 other people of r*pe? https://t.co/w0DJE5vFJr" / X

Turns out that E. Jean Carroll is a serial rapist accuser.

