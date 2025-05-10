How long will it last? Hopefully longer than any Russia/Ukraine one!

Trump announces ‘full and immediate ceasefire’ between India and Pakistan | Just The News

"I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence."

Fingers crossed – both countries have nuclear weapons!

