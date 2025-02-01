From here:

Trump says he ordered airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia | Just The News

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump wrote on social media. "The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians."

“President Donald Trump on Saturday said he ordered military airstrikes in Somalia against the Islamic State or ISIS, which were aimed at a terrorist attack organizer and others from the terrorist group.”

I wonder what the Houthi rebels and Iran have to say, and do, about this!

Things just got a lot hotter!

Onwards!!!