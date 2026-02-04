Remember this?

Harris housing plan has 3 million more units, a 50% jump from baseline

“Amid a housing market with rising rents and home-buying out of reach for many Americans, both Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump have vowed to make housing more affordable should they take the White House.”

NOW THERE’S THIS:

Lennar, Taylor Morrison Plan ‘Trump Homes’ To Build 1 Million - The Joe Messina Show

“Two of the country’s biggest homebuilders are rolling out a focused plan to boost supply for entry-level buyers, betting that new construction can relieve price pressure without collapsing resale markets. The effort centers on tract-style, affordable units that can be rented with a pathway to ownership, which supporters say targets the households most squeezed by rising costs.

“Financial backers expect the program to mobilize roughly $250 billion in additional housing stock, a figure that reflects both construction value and the capital funneled into the ownership pathway. Proponents argue that adding more starter homes is the clearest way to take heat off prices and rents, especially in markets where single-family inventory has been dominated by institutional buyers.

The Trump plan coincides with the UK labour governments election manifesto pledge of a million affordable homes – though Labour has not put a number on the cos/home, nor detailed any plans for a ‘rent to buy’ scheme. One might question the availability of skilled builders in the UK and the implied average US cost of $250,000 per house compared to the likely ’green house’ cost of around of USS$500,000-750,000/US$ cost in the UK for a total recoverable cost over 5-10 years of US$500-750 billion (550 billion pounds – plus 300 billion pounds in inflaio and cost overruns.

Sill, each house built will remove dozens of people (assuming they have the skills) from the raks of the unemployed and will generate economic growth.

From Brave AI:

“Building a new house typically involves 22 subcontractors on average, each specializing in a specific trade such as framing, plumbing, electrical, roofing, and drywall. This number reflects the complexity of modern construction, where coordination among numerous skilled trades is essential.

For a standard custom home, a core crew of 3 to 5 workers is common during active construction phases like framing and roofing. However, the total project involves many more people across different stages—especially when including foundation work, site preparation, and finishing trades.

“Small custom homes (2,000–2,800 sq ft): Can be completed in 2–3 months by a team of 4–6 workers, depending on efficiency and subcontractor coordination.

Million men might be able o build a milli homes in 3 months??? Haha! Easier said than done – – still it’s a plan – sort of!

Regular readers will recall my repeated suggestions for the UK to build 1,000 XL tower blocks, of 40 floors of 25 apartments per floor, each housing 1,000 people – which can be converted to hospitals/prisons/migrant detention centres as required. These would likely work out at half the price of ‘green ’houses but would be as ugly as wind turbines.

Onwards!

