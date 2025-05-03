From here:

Crisis at dawn: Global tensions rise amid US-Ukraine arms deal

“The US State Department approved the sale of equipment, services, and training for F-16 fighters to Ukraine for a price of $310 million (£234 million) - reported the Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA). This is the first such move since Donald Trump took office.”

Maybe 3 or 4 F-16’s?

“American officials have prepared a new package of sanctions against Russia, including targeting the energy and banking sectors, to urge it to end the war in Ukraine - Reuters reported on Friday, citing three administration officials. According to the agency, it is not clear whether Trump will approve the new restrictions.”

“3 unnamed “administration officials”? I smell a rat!

Here’s some other news overnight, posted in the same article:

“The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the main American foreign intelligence agency, will reduce its number of positions by 1,200 over the next few years - the "Washington Post" reported on Friday, citing sources in the Trump administration.

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday for permission to allow members of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, access to sensitive personal data of the Social Security insurance agency.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday that it has removed Romania from the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP). The department stated that the decision, made just before the Romanian presidential elections, aims to "ensure border and immigration security."

Armed gangs Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif operating in Haiti, as reported by the country's authorities on Friday, have been recognised by the US State Department as terrorist organisations. The Haitian government has declared a three-month state of emergency throughout the country.

The Mexican NGO Causa end Común announced on Friday that the number of "unexplained disappearances of persons" in the country from January to the end of April 2025 increased by 26 percent compared to the same period last year, totalling 5,018 people.”

