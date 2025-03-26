From here:

Trump Signs Executive Order Dismantling Department of Education

“Trump signed an Executive Order instructing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to begin dismantling the Department of Education

• The plan aims to return educational authority to states and increase parental involvement

• Half of the department’s workforce has already been laid off as part of the initiative

• Complete elimination requires congressional approval, but Trump can significantly reduce its scope

• Critics argue the department has failed its mission with plummeting test scores despite $3 trillion in spending”

turned to state control.

“The effort faces potential legislative hurdles since complete elimination of the department requires congressional approval.

However, Trump’s executive action demonstrates his administration’s commitment to education freedom and fulfilling campaign promises to reduce federal overreach in American classrooms.”

“The department's budget for 2024 was approximately $268 billion, with $79,052,238 in discretionary spending.

The department's workforce has been reduced by nearly half, from 4,133 workers to roughly 2,183 workers.”

“President Trump has vowed to protect certain programs, such as Pell Grants, which are a form of federal financial aid provided by the U.S. Department of Education to help low-income undergraduate students pay for college.

The department will also continue to enforce civil rights protections and conduct research on educational institutions across the country.”

