From here:

Trump: NATO members to face tariffs increasing to 25%

“President Donald Trump said eight NATO members’ U.S. imports will face escalating tariffs “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.

“The tariffs will start at 10% on Feb. 1 and shoot up to 25% on June 1, Trump said.

The tariffs target Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, Trump wrote on Truth Social.”

Nordic exports to the US are Demark $8.5 billion, Norway $5.8 billion, Sweden $17 billion and Finland $7.2 billion for a total of around £38.5 billion – costing tariffs of a maximum of around $10 billion.

“His post suggested that the new tariffs on the European allies were being imposed in response to them moving troops to Greenland. They took that step as the Trump administration has floated utilizing the U.S. military as part of its ramped-up efforts to acquire the Danish territory.”

“The Supreme Court could rule as soon as next week on whether to strike down the tariffs imposed under the law.”

The revised tariffs could be added to the existing UK tariffs of 10% and baseline EU tariffs of 15%.

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan