From here:

Trump announces reciprocal tariffs at 'Liberation Day' event | Just The News

The key paragraph is this one:

“Trump further showed a chart to the crowd displaying the tariff rates he planned to apply to each nation.

China, which tariffs U.S. goods at a rate of 67%, will be tariffed 34%.

Countries in the European Union which tariff U.S. goods at a rate of 39%, will be tariffed 20%.

Vietnam will be tariff(ed) at 46%, Taiwan at 32%, Japan at 24%, India at 26% and South Korea at 25%.

The chart included more 20 nations. “

There is no specific mention of Canada, Mexico, Middle East, South America or Australia in the article.

We do have this for the UK, from here:

Trump tariffs latest: Donald Trump unveils 10% tariffs on UK imports amid fears of global trade war

“Donald Trump ignited fears of a global trade war on Wednesday as he unveiled tariffs on imports from dozens of countries, including a 10 per cent levy on UK imports.”

Not forgetting this:

Trump's 25% tariffs on US car imports could threaten 25,000 UK jobs, think tank warns | This is Money

“Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on US car imports from Wednesday could put 25,000 UK jobs in the automotive manufacturing sector at risk, a think tank has warned. “

On the flip side there is this:

“Already in his second term, investments into the U.S. economy by entities such as Oracle, SoftBank, Apple, and NVIDIA have reached nearly $5 trillion.

