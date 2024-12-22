From here:

Trump Plans WHO Withdrawal on Day One of His Administration – Liberty One News

“President-elect Donald Trump is poised to reignite global controversy by pulling the United States out of the World Health Organization (WHO) on his first day in office, January 20, 2025. According to a report from the Financial Times, Trump’s transition team is finalizing plans to sever ties with the global health agency, a move that would eliminate its largest single source of funding and reshape U.S. engagement in international health policy.”

It is only an article in the FT, with no named sources (anonymously sourced tropes that were frequently used during Trump’s first term, again?). So, although we are all cheering, the timing needs to be confirmed by Trump!

“Sources familiar with Trump’s transition plans say his team is prioritizing a swift withdrawal this time around to highlight a stark contrast with Biden’s policies.”

Look who is pushing the narrative:

““There are lots of people who are going to be part of the inner circle of the administration who do not trust the WHO and want to symbolically show on day one that they are out,” said Ashish Jha, Biden’s former White House coronavirus response coordinator and the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health.”

We all pray that Trump will withdraw from the UN as well as the WHO on day one, but the slime balls in the left-wing socialist Democratic Party are trying to front-run announcements of sane policies that Trump’s team are going to implement anyway.

Libtard demoNrat socialist welfare statists simply cannot avoid stinking the place up and cannot come to terms with their newly earned and totally warranted irrelevance.

Onwards!!!

