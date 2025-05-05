Two seemingly unrelated articles:

(100) US funding of UN to be reduced by 87% - by Meryl Nass

And:

Trump administration will pay illegal immigrants $1,000 to leave U.S. | Just The News

Paying 10 million illegal immigrants a thousand bucks each would cost 10 billion bucks – while each cost the economy around 100,000 bucks each A YEAR – 50,000 in direct costs such as food, utilities, housing and healthcare plus another 50,000 a year in indirect costs, such as administration, translation, court costs, policing etc.

10 million illegal immigrants – economic cost 1 TRILLION A YEAR.

The cuts to the overseas aid budget in the billions or even tens of billions represent money very well spent!

