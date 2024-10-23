From here:

Trump and Rogan Sit Down for 2024’s Most Anticipated Interview! – Beards of Liberty

“As the 2024 presidential campaign heats up, Donald Trump’s decision to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience signals a fresh approach to engaging voters.

Scheduled to take place this Friday at Rogan’s Austin, Texas studio, the interview marks a notable shift from Trump’s typical media interactions.

Unlike traditional interviews, this appearance offers a more informal setting with one of America’s most popular podcasters, reaching a wide audience of over 14 million listeners.

Could this be the key to Trump’s success in the upcoming election?

Should be interesting and fun!

If only Kamala “knee pad” Harris could also be interviewed by Rogan – now that would be a real “compare and contrast”.

Onwards!!!

