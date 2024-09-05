From here:

Harris Accepts Debate Rules for Sept. 10 Showdown With Trump, Including Strict Mic Controls | NTD

“The debate will be moderated by David Muir of “World News Tonight” and Linsey Davis of ABC News Live.

According to the debate rules, as announced by ABC on Sept. 4, each candidate will be allotted two minutes to respond to each question, followed by two-minute rebuttals, with an additional minute for clarifications or follow-ups. During these segments, only the microphone of the candidate speaking will be live, with the other muted.

The 90-minute debate will not include an audience, and the candidates will not be allowed to bring notes onto the stage. Both will stand behind podiums and have access only to a pen, notepad, and a bottle of water. No opening statements will be made, but each candidate will have two minutes for a closing statement. Trump won a virtual coin flip and chose to deliver the final closing statement, while Harris selected the right-side podium on the broadcast.”

For some comic relief, you might check out this South Park episode from 20 years ago:

Giant Douche and Turd Sandwich Debate - SOUTH PARK (youtube.com)

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan