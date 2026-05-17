A few tweets (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

(18) The White House on X: ““GOOD RIDDANCE! After 15 years of Dumocrats promising that “Climate Change” is going to destroy the Planet, the United Nations TOP Climate Committee just admitted that its own projections (RCP8.5) were WRONG! WRONG! WRONG!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP 🇺🇸 https://t.co/qd9EulmjKh” / X

The thread is illuminating – well worth a read.

Here is one example of one of the climate change cultists

(18) MAZE on X: “2016. Guy McPherson (a climate change expert, scientist, and professor from the University of Arizona) says that there will not be any humans on the planet by 2026 due to the effects of climate change. Trust the scientists. 😜🤣 https://t.co/1Z8kElagAl” / X

And sfew posts on the Trump tweet

(18) X

(18) X

(18) X

The climate will change but there IS NO EMERGENCY, the sea IS NOT boiling and most importantly CO2 is plant food – plants absorb CO2 and feed people and livestock – cheap energy from fossil fuels raises living standards with reliable, cheap energy – ‘renewables’ are unreliable and raise prices impacting the poor, the sick and the elderly disproportionately.

Greens advocate for ‘live and let die’ not ‘live and let live’

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan