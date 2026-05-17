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Sherry 1
6h

Something millions of us knew but hoping at LAST the net zero freaks Miliband in U.K. and Carney in Canada will STOP their insane march to making our countries destitute. END THE CARBON TAXES! END carbon capture. BUILD Pipelines in Canada and DRILL in the North Sea!

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