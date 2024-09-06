Trump will be sentenced to Rikers Island, house arrest, community service or a suspended sentence on 26 November 2024 – after the election.
From here:
Judge delays Trump sentencing in hush money case until after election | Just The News
“Originally set for Sept. 18, the sentencing will now take place Nov. 26, Reuters reported.
Earlier this year, a jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a 2016 payment his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, made to Stormy Daniels.
Merchan initially set the sentencing date for July 11, but delayed it until Sept. 18, before again postponing proceedings.”
Maybe Merchan got a phone call from his boss.
Onwards!!!
Well, there's that. 🤡🌎 con-tinues!
Well now…. Ain’t that calling the kettle black!!!
Trump has so much more integrity, than those throwing stones!!! Just wait for judgement day! Those throwing stones need to repent, if they want any chance of not going straight to hell!!!
That side of evil loves power plays/ psyops/ chaos!!!
That side of evil, every blasted one of them needs to be sentenced to Guantanamo for no less than the time it takes to convert to non evil / chaotic ways!!!! Completely!
No one is perfect, but my word, this is totally evil with a twist and shout of “ Gitcha”, “Gotcha”, before you caught the evil ones!!!