“Originally set for Sept. 18, the sentencing will now take place Nov. 26, Reuters reported.

Earlier this year, a jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a 2016 payment his then-attorney, Michael Cohen, made to Stormy Daniels.

Merchan initially set the sentencing date for July 11, but delayed it until Sept. 18, before again postponing proceedings.”

Maybe Merchan got a phone call from his boss.

Onwards!!!

