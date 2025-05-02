From here:

Ukraine peace talks dealt massive blow as Trump's team takes major step back | World | News | Express.co.uk

“Donald Trump's hopes for a swift peace deal to end the war in Ukraine appear to have almost entirely vanished, as the US has announced it will scale back its direct role as mediator. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Friday, May 2: " He (Donald Trump) knows also that there is another part of the world, a whole globe that needs some attention".

“"We are not going to fly around the world at the drop of a hat to mediate meetings; that is now between the two parties, and now is the time that they need to present and develop concrete ideas about how this conflict is going to end," Bruce told reporters. The comments mark a significant shift to Washington's approach, after weeks of stalled diplomacy aimed at negotiating a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.”

From (old?) Brave AI:

“The United States, under President Donald Trump, has announced that it will no longer mediate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. This decision comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to sign a ceasefire deal.

Key Points:

The State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, stated that the US will change its methodology and will not fly around the world to mediate meetings.

The US is pushing both sides to present and develop concrete ideas to end the conflict.

The US will continue to provide assistance but will no longer act as the primary mediator.

The decision follows the signing of a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine, which aims to strengthen economic ties and support Ukraine's sovereignty.

Vice President JD Vance has stated that he does not see an end to the war "any time soon" and that both sides need to "come to their senses".



