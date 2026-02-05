Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Jomico
1hEdited

The main focus from the Trump administration after John Kennedy’s recent speech … is to propose to Starmer that he should sell the Islands to America .. who will upkeep the present systems and maintain the security of the West …

It is more productive to apologise to a narcissist.. before you bargain with him, rather than allow his pride to rule over any negotiations…

Self orbiting tools tend to lack intelligence so reasoning with them is futile, Starmer would give away his children if he thought you would keep him on your Christmas card list.

Did you hear the last retort from Senator Kennedy? .. he said he apologises to Starmer for suggesting his testicles were on back order from Amazon….the only one with enough T …is Trump.

