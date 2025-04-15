From here:

White House To Scrap Federal Climate Research Office As Part Of ‘Woke Ideology’ Cleanse | The Daily Caller

“NOAA would receive roughly $4.5 billion in its 2026 budget, down from around $6.1 billion in its 2025 budget, according to Politico.”

1.6 billion here, 1.6 billion there and you are on the way to the savings in federal spending of 2 trillion that are needed for a zero fiscal deficit!

Sort of like the “broken windows” policy on crime rolled out in New York city by Giuliani and continued by Bloomberg from the early 2000’s that reduced the crime rate before the Democratic Party buffoons made crime legal and reversed the roles of criminals and victims.

“NOAA has a history of supporting left-wing ideology, shelling out over $3 million on “Teek and Tom Explore Planet Earth,” an animated film featuring a space alien with “gender-neutral” pronouns, according to Daily Caller News Foundation reporting.”

Bureaucrats applying their own fake beliefs using taxpayer dollars.

“The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sent an internal memo that outlines huge changes to NOAA, according to Politico, Axios and The New York Times, who reviewed the memo. If the administration’s proposal makes it through Congress, NOAA’s climate change research will effectively cease, according to reports.”

It is not “research” on climate change if it arrives at pre-specified conclusions that support a bogus narrative!

“This memo comes after the admin’s cuts to dozens of climate policies — implemented by both the Obama and Biden administrations — in order to “unleash” domestic energy production and reduce taxpayer-funded programming.”

We can hope.

I guesstimate that household utility bills in h US and globally are TEN TIMES overpriced because of “net zero” and other “woke” policies that impact those least able to pay for the idiotic plans of entitled metropolitan elites - with stupid ideas – he poor, th elderly and the sick.

