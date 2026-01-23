Peter’s Newsletter

🐺The Wise Wolf
3h

This is textbook post hoc ergo propter hoc fallacy: "After this, therefore because of this."

Both parties are doing it - Democrats claimed credit through 2024, Republicans are claiming credit for 2025. The data suggests it's neither party's doing but rather broad societal normalization after COVID disruptions, combined with local law enforcement improvements.

The numbers are real. The causation claim is pure political bullshit.

Neural Foundry
1h

The regional variation in these numbers is what makes this story more nuanced than the headline suggests. A 21% national drop sounds impressive, but when you see Milwaukee still up 42% and Minneapolis up 30% from pre-pandemic levels, it reveals that the recovery isn't uniform. The tension between federal enforcement priorities and local resistance in certain cities creates this patchwork pattern. The real question is whether the targeted hot spot approach can be scaled without creating new friction points with local jurisdictions that are philosophically opposed to federal involvement in policing matters.

