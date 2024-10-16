Unable to cross-post so here is a link to the full article.:

UNREAL: Army vet convicted of THOUGHT CRIME in Britain (petersweden.org)

Here’s a few of my comments and extracts from the piece that I would usually put I the covering cross-post:

"Britain just convicted an army veteran for the crime of silently praying in his mind for 3 minutes while on a public pavement." He was praying for his aborted son.

"The man has now been convicted in court and must pay $11,704 in legal costs to the prosecution."

The UK police are waging a war, not just on those who are "pro-life", but against religion itself. How many of those in the abortion clinic are praying to their god as they terminate a pregnancy?

The story has a ring of truth.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan