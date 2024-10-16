Truth or lie? British man sent to jail for three months and fined over 11,000 bucks for praying for the soul of his aborted son for three minutes, outside an abortion clinic
"Britain just convicted an army veteran for the crime of silently praying in his mind for 3 minutes while on a public pavement." He was praying for his aborted son.
"The man has now been convicted in court and must pay $11,704 in legal costs to the prosecution."
The UK police are waging a war, not just on those who are "pro-life", but against religion itself. How many of those in the abortion clinic are praying to their god as they terminate a pregnancy?
The story has a ring of truth.
"The Court sentenced Smith-Connor to a conditional discharge and ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £9,000. A conditional discharge is a type of conviction that means Smith-Connor will only be sentenced if he is convicted of any future offences in the next two years."
https://adfinternational.org/en-gb/news/guilty-army-vet-convicted-for-praying-silently-near-abortion-facility
This is all the courts and the police are amounting too. They lack moral fibre and know this, they are actually in an incredibly weak position. That's the reason they go on the attack straight away because they have so little left to lose. Their esteem needs to be lowered, it will be good for them.