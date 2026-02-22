From here:

“Satanic, Awful, Sacrificial”: Boebert And Maher Discuss Pizzagate, Epstein, And Baby Cannibalism | ZeroHedge

” you think it is,” Boebert shot back.

“They don’t eat babies. Democrats don’t need babies. You think they eat babies?” Maher replied.

“There is a lot of consumption talk in the stuff that, no, are there babies? I don’t know. No, you can laugh all you want. But I mean, there is some sick stuff in here that is implying,” Boebert answered.

“But that’s not eating babies. It’s — oh c’mon,” Maher said back.

“I’m not saying they’re eating babies. I’m saying there is talk of consumption and it ain’t pizza,” she replied. “And And I’m, not saying that I am QAnon by any means but this is deep dark satanic awful Sacrificial. And this stuff is gross.”

Here’s what Brave AI has to say about Moloch:

“Moloch is a figure from ancient Canaanite religion, primarily known through the Hebrew Bible, where he is portrayed as a deity associated with child sacrifice. The name likely derives from the Hebrew word melech (”king”) combined with the vowels of boshet (”shame”), reflecting the Israelites’ derisive attitude toward pagan gods. While traditionally viewed as a Canaanite god, some modern scholars argue that “Moloch” may refer not to a deity but to the act of sacrifice itself, given the linguistic similarity between Hebrew mlk and the Punic word for sacrifice.”

“Biblical texts condemn Moloch worship, particularly the practice of “passing children through the fire” (e.g., Leviticus 18:21, 2 Kings 23:10). The cult was linked to places like Tophet in the Valley of Hinnom near Jerusalem, where sacrificial rituals were said to occur. The figure of Moloch is often depicted in medieval and modern art as a bull-headed idol with a hollow belly used as a furnace, into which children were allegedly rolled to be burned.

Despite its biblical prominence, archaeological evidence for Moloch worship remains debated, and the extent of actual child sacrifice is uncertain. The figure remains a powerful symbol of religious syncretism, moral condemnation, and the human cost of ritual devotion.”

Baby eating will remain one of the most outrageous conspiracy theories until there is irrefutable evidence and concrete proof – maybe linked to abortion clinics and organ harvesting plus he intentional ‘dumbing down of kids and ‘gender dysphoria. For now the conversation is limited to speculation amongst ‘crazies’.

