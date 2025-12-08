From Brave AI:

“A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast of Japan on Monday, December 8, 2025, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue a tsunami warning for Aomori, Iwate, and Hokkaido Prefectures, along with a tsunami advisory for Miyagi and Fukushima Prefectures. The quake, which occurred at 11:15 p.m. local time (14:15 UTC) off the coast of Aomori Prefecture at a depth of 50 kilometers, triggered initial tsunami waves of up to 40–50 centimeters in Aomori and Hokkaido ports, with the JMA warning of potential tsunami heights of up to three meters (10 feet). Evacuation orders were issued for coastal areas, and authorities are assessing damage and monitoring nuclear facilities.

The earthquake was initially reported with a magnitude of 7.2 but was later revised to 7.6 by the JMA.

Tsunami waves of 40 cm were observed at Mutsu-Ogawara port in Aomori and Urakawa in Hokkaido, with a 50 cm wave recorded in Iwate.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) warned of hazardous tsunami waves within 1,000 km of the epicenter, affecting both Japanese and Russian coastal regions.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed the establishment of an emergency task force, emphasizing that people’s lives are the top priority.

Multiple people were injured at a hotel in Aomori, and the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train service was halted between Fukushima and Shin-Aomori stations.

No abnormalities have been reported at nuclear power plants in Hokkaido, Aomori, Miyagi, or Fukushima as of now.

The USGS estimated that about 303,000 people experienced very strong shaking, with a low likelihood of casualties and localized damage expected.

THe “big one” that impacted Fukushima in 2011:

“The largest earthquake associated with Fukushima was the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, which had a magnitude of 9.0 Mw, making it the largest ever recorded in Japan and one of the most powerful earthquakes in recorded history. This event triggered a massive tsunami and caused a major nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription, or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan