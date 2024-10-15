From here (h/t kerrylyn):

Harmeet Dhillon: The Shocking Origin Story of Kamala Harris and All the Crimes She’s Committed (youtube.com)

“Harmeet Dhillon is a San Francisco lawyer who’s known Kamala Harris for more than 20 years. Her verdict: Kamala Harris is a criminal. Here are the details.”

Chapters:

0:43 Who Really Is Kamala Harris?

2:41 Kamala and Willie Brown

22:17 How Does Kamala Pronounce Her Name?

32:23 Kamala’s Crimes

45:03 How Has Kamala Changed?

47:44 Corporate Media Covering for Kamala’s Gaffes

49:46 Kamala Protecting Criminals

1:06:11 What Kind of Attorney General Was Kamala?

1:09:10 Kamala’s Hatred for the Pro-Life Movement and Free Speech

1:18:14 Who Is Kamala’s Husband Doug Emhoff?

1:30:47 Kamala’s “Minority” Status

1:39:03 Voters Don’t Like Kamala

1:44:59 What Happens If Kamala Wins?

Kamala Harris has never held a private sector job in her life. Any claims she makes about understanding the “working class” are bogus. She is a corrupt, grifting, giant panda, fit only for sucking on bamboo shoots.

Her carer is based on fraudulent campaign violations (she begged ignorance to dodge the charges) – like soliciting money from slum landlord she was supposed to be regulating.

Tou get the government you deserve – nobody deserves a corrupt giant panda called Kamala Harris.

Onwards!!!

