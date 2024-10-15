Tucker Carlson interviews Harmeet Dhillon who has known Harris for more than 20 years – Harris is a slacker – she “worked” one day over 8 hours in 3 years
From here (h/t kerrylyn):
Harmeet Dhillon: The Shocking Origin Story of Kamala Harris and All the Crimes She’s Committed (youtube.com)
“Harmeet Dhillon is a San Francisco lawyer who’s known Kamala Harris for more than 20 years. Her verdict: Kamala Harris is a criminal. Here are the details.”
Chapters:
0:00 Become a Member at TuckerCarlson.com
0:43 Who Really Is Kamala Harris?
2:41 Kamala and Willie Brown
22:17 How Does Kamala Pronounce Her Name?
32:23 Kamala’s Crimes
45:03 How Has Kamala Changed?
47:44 Corporate Media Covering for Kamala’s Gaffes
49:46 Kamala Protecting Criminals
1:06:11 What Kind of Attorney General Was Kamala?
1:09:10 Kamala’s Hatred for the Pro-Life Movement and Free Speech
1:18:14 Who Is Kamala’s Husband Doug Emhoff?
1:30:47 Kamala’s “Minority” Status
1:39:03 Voters Don’t Like Kamala
1:44:59 What Happens If Kamala Wins?
Kamala Harris has never held a private sector job in her life. Any claims she makes about understanding the “working class” are bogus. She is a corrupt, grifting, giant panda, fit only for sucking on bamboo shoots.
Her carer is based on fraudulent campaign violations (she begged ignorance to dodge the charges) – like soliciting money from slum landlord she was supposed to be regulating.
Tou get the government you deserve – nobody deserves a corrupt giant panda called Kamala Harris.
Onwards!!!
