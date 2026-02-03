It’s not just disgraced ex- Ambassador to the US Lord Mandelson (who has been accused of corruption by leaking sensitive financial information to Epstein) a sitting Labour MP, Tulip Siddiq, having been found guilty of corruption has been sentenced to four years In jail along with a bunch of other Siddiqs in her family.

Bangladesh hands down jail sentences to former PM and her Labour MP niece

“Bangladesh has sentenced former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, and her niece, Labour MP Tulip Siddiq, to jail in a corruption probe.

“Now she’s been sentenced to 10 years in jail, and Siddiq to four years, with another niece, Azmina Siddiq, and nephew, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, each receiving seven-year sentences.

“The charges pertain to Purbachal New Town Project, a planned township comprising more than 25,000 residential plots.

Both Hasina and Tulip Siddiq have already been sentenced in similar cases, and have condemned those verdicts.

“Responding to the verdict, a Labour spokesperson said the party “cannot recognise this judgment”.

A Labour spokesman has no legal authority.

The Prime muppet of the UK, Keir Starmer, bases much of his rhetoric on adherence to international law – maybe Bangladeshi law is not “international”, despite drawing much of it from British common law.

“ Bangladesh’s legal system is primarily based on English common law, inherited from British colonial rule. Additionally, Islamic law (Sharia) applies to personal matters for Muslims (e.g., marriage, divorce, inheritance), and Hindu and tribal customary laws are also recognized in specific contexts, creating a dual legal system that blends secular common law with religious personal laws.

Despite this foundation, many colonial-era laws remain in force, and ongoing reforms aim to modernize the legal system to align with contemporary values and constitutional principles. “

Who is Tulip?

“Tulip Siddiq held the post of Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister in the UK government. “ And laughably “ She was also appointed as the Minister for Anti-Corruption, a role that drew significant scrutiny due to her family ties to Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. She resigned from these positions on 14 January 2025 amid allegations related to her family’s financial links in Bangladesh, despite being cleared of any breach of the Ministerial Code. “

“Tulip Siddiq is legally entitled to dual citizenship with both the United Kingdom and Bangladesh, as both countries allow dual nationality.”

“Despite this, Siddiq has publicly stated she is “British” and has denied holding Bangladeshi documents. However, official records from Bangladesh—including a passport issued in 2001, a national identity card (NID) issued in 2011, and voter registration—confirm she holds or has held Bangladeshi citizenship documents. “

“Four more corruption cases relating to the Purbachal project saw Hasina sentenced to 26 years in prison, accused of misusing power. The court also sentenced her son, Sajeeb Wazed, and daughter, Saima Wazed, to five years each, while Hasina’s younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, was sentenced to seven years.”

Does dual citizenship mean you are subject to the laws (and punishments) of both countries?

The UK refuses to sign extradition treaties, but the question should be asked again– should convicted criminals (especially terrorists!) from foreign countries qualify for eligibility to stand as representatives in British politics?

Convicted terrorist who plotted consulate, church bombings to run in UK election

“A Muslim activist who served a prison sentence for his role in an overseas terror plot is now seeking elected office in Birmingham, Britain’s second-largest city, as local elections approach amid heightened communal tensions.

Shahid Butt was convicted by a Yemeni court in 1999 and sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of forming an armed gang and conspiring to bomb the British consulate in Aden, an Anglican church and a Swiss-owned hotel in Yemen. At the time, Yemeni prosecutors said the group had been sent to carry out violence by Abu Hamza, the extremist preacher who was the father of one of the convicted men.

This is not the only “entanglement” of British and Bangladeshi politics – from here:

British Democrats: Tower Hamlets Councillors seek second jobs in Bangladesh

“Several councillors from the London Borough of Tower Hamlets are campaigning to become Members of Parliament in Bangladesh, while abandoning their duties in Britain.

The potential impact on local governance and community representation of councillors seeking second jobs in Bangladesh is significant. This situation has led to a loss of trust among voters, who are angered that some councillors spend a considerable amount of their time abroad and frequently miss council meetings.

Tower Hamlets has the largest Bangladeshi population (34.6%) and the largest Muslim population (39.9%) in England.

The controversy over Tower Hamlets councillors running for parliamentary seats in Bangladesh’s 2026 election, while still serving in the UK, raises concerns about their dual political loyalties and commitment to local constituents.

How Britain has imported Bangladeshi politics | Sam Bidwell | The Critic Magazine

“Enter Bangladesh, a country seemingly founded to answer the question “how many people can you cram into a single river delta?”. Believe it or not, events in Bangladesh are having an increasingly acute impact on our politics here in the UK, including at the ministerial level.

“Last August, protestors in Bangladesh overthrew the country’s long-standing Awami League government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following the state-sponsored killing of more than 1,000 protestors. Hasina’s government had long-since faced allegations of vote manipulation, mass media censorship, and the killing and torture of political opponents. In June, protests broke out in the country over government hiring policies which disadvantaged university graduates. The protests escalated following the government’s heavy-handed response — and on 5 August, Sheikh Hasina fled the country, settling in India after she was reportedly blocked from the UK. Since then, the country has been run by an interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, and is undergoing an uncertain but popular democratisation process. But what does any of this have to do with the UK?

More than you might expect. Bangladeshi influence networks in the UK run surprisingly deep. In Camden, councillor and former mayor Nazma Rahman has been unable to attend council meetings for a number of months now, on the grounds that she has been “in hiding”. Rahman’s husband, Azadur Rahman Azad, is the joint general secretary of the Awami League in the country’s Sylhet region, and a four-time Awami League councillor. The pair were visiting Bangladesh when Sheikh Hasina was overthrown — and despite her exile, Rahman continued to be paid her councillor allowance.

Even more concerning is the fact that, prior to the end of Awami League rule, Azad has been filmed campaigning for his wife from the Camden Mayor’s chambers. Shouldn’t we be worried that a senior Bangladeshi political figure is campaigning for a Labour councillor here in the UK, using official council premises in order to do so?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Siddiq is a regular fixture at events hosted by Labour Friends of Bangladesh, an advocacy organisation which aims to strengthen the Labour Party’s relationships in Bangladesh. The group has led a number of visits to Dhaka, wherein Labour MPs have had an opportunity to meet with senior Awami League figures. Previous trips have featured Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Commons Leader Lucy Powell — and Keir Starmer himself. In 2016, LFB spent £1,200 on a week-long trip to Bangladesh, during which he met with political leaders and “Bangladeshis with connections in my constituency”.

“Of course, this problem goes well beyond the Labour Party. Tower Hamlets’ much-maligned mayor, Lutfur Rahman, continues to rely on the support of groups with close and controversial links to Bangladesh. In 2010, he was linked to the fundamentalist Islamic Forum for Europe, a pro-Sharia group which was assisted in its founding by Bangladesh-born activist Chowdhury Mueen-Uddin. In 2013, Mueen-Uddin was convicted of 16 killings during Bangladesh’s Liberation War, by the International Crimes Tribunal.”

Since July 2024, several senior Labour figures have faced legal or disciplinary issues, including convictions, suspensions, and investigations:

“Since July 2024, several senior Labour figures have faced legal or disciplinary issues, including convictions, suspensions, and investigations:

v Louise Haigh : Resigned as Transport Secretary in 2025 after pleading guilty to fraud by false representation in 2014, related to a missing work phone while employed at Aviva. She was the first cabinet member to resign within five months of Labour’s election victory.

Mike Amesbury : Arrested in 2025 over a street assault, he pleaded guilty and received a suspended custodial sentence. He resigned from Parliament in March 2025, triggering a by-election won by Reform UK.

Dan Norris : MP for North East Somerset, arrested in February 2026 on suspicion of rape, child sex offences, child abduction, and misconduct in a public office. He was suspended by the Labour Party and banned from the parliamentary estate.

Angela Rayner : Resigned as Deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary, and Deputy Labour Leader in 2025 after the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser found she breached the Ministerial Code over tax affairs, specifically avoiding £40,000 in stamp duty on a property purchase.

Andrew Gwynne : Removed from his role as Health Minister and suspended by Labour in 2025 after private WhatsApp messages resurfaced, revealing offensive remarks, including wishing for a pensioner’s death and using antisemitic language.

Peter Mandelson: Sacked in 2025 after revelations that he had defended Jeffrey Epstein, calling him “my best pal” and urging him to challenge his conviction. The correspondence emerged after he was initially defended by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

· Tulip Siddiq: In December 2025, she was sentenced to jail in Bangladesh for her role in a trial linked to her aunt, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The verdict was controversial, with senior UK lawyers, including Robert Buckland and Dominic Grieve, criticizing the fairness of the trial. Despite this, she remains a Labour MP and retains the party whip.

