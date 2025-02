From here:

Senate panel advances Gabbard's nomination for National Intelligence director to final floor vote | Just The News

“The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday voted to advance the nomination for Tulsi Gabbard to become the director of National Intelligence to a final floor vote.

The committee recommended Gabbard in a 9-8 vote, according to the USA Today outlet. “

Full Senate confirmation vote next week along with that for Bobby Kennedy?

Onwards!!!