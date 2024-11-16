From here:

· “FAA bans US flights to Haiti for 30 days after two American planes hit by gunfire near Port-au-Prince · Spirit Airlines flight diverted after crew member injured; JetBlue and American Airlines suspend operations · Gangs control 80% of Port-au-Prince, hampering travel and escalating violence · Haiti faces political instability with new prime minister amid ongoing poverty and security challenges · UN flights suspended, impacting humanitarian aid and personnel flow into the country

I may be totally off base here, but I suspect these are the acts of a couple of kids under 16, taking pot shots with weapons obtained from local gangs, though I could be totally off base.

The UN has suspended all aid flights, so the situation is going to get even worse for the majority of those on the island.

“The situation in Haiti has deteriorated to the point where gangs now control approximately 80% of Port-au-Prince, despite the presence of a Kenyan-led international force. This gang dominance has led to rampant violent crime, including robberies, rapes, and kidnappings, making daily life a nightmare for Haitians.”

“According to the search results, Kenya has offered to deploy 1,000 police personnel to lead a multinational peacekeeping mission in Haiti to combat gang violence. This decision was approved by Kenya’s Cabinet in October 2023, pending parliamentary approval.”.

