“Criticising Religion Should Be Taught In Schools” | Fury Over Islamophobia Definition

The purpose is to pander to the UK’s 4 million Muslims and for their votes. Note that Moslems already have their own courts, policing and customs operating in the UK, that breach UK laws - such as support of misogyny and discrimination against LBGTQ++ - hopefully no Moslems perform female genital mutilation anywhere in the UK!

I wonder if there is such a term as “Christianophobia” or “Hinduphobia” that can be applied to rape gangs operating in 60 British cities? Or term for anti-Jewish behaviour for the threats and violence against Jews walking the streets, the destruction of synagogues and the “river to the sea” protests in support of Hamas and Hezbollah?

From Brave AI:

“The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has been actively involved in combating Islamophobia through various initiatives, including advocating for a definition of Islamophobia, empowering communities, monitoring media representation, and promoting multifaith dialogue.”

“The UK is planning to convene a panel on Islamophobia. According to recent developments, Angela Rayner is set to establish a government advisory council on Islamophobia. This council will consist of 16 members and will advise ministers on tackling the issue of anti-Muslim discrimination.

The council will also aim to develop an official definition for Islamophobia. Former Conservative minister Dominic Grieve has been recommended to chair the council due to his longstanding work on the issue.”

Longstanding work that has resulted in the current level of racism in the UK? Good work!

Ponders - I wonder why there is no coverage of any involvement by the black community amongst all the huh-bub of the last 7 months - is it because blacks “take care of business” when any of their young girls are threatened?

See what you think.

