From here:

Who will replace Lagarde? Eurozone picks nominees as race for ECB top job begins

“Eurozone governments have until this Friday to nominate a successor to Christine Lagarde, and the bloc’s finance ministers will review the names at a meeting on 9 November, a spokesperson for the Eurogroup, which brings together eurozone finance ministers, told Euronews.”

“Following Lagarde’s letter to European Council President António Costa last Thursday, “the Council of the EU has initiated the procedure for appointing a successor to the ECB President,” the spokesperson said.

“The members of the ECB Executive Board are appointed by the European Council, which takes its decision based on a Council Recommendation on a candidate,” they explained, referring to EU leaders and national ministers, respectively.

What is the European council? From Brave AI:

“The European Council is one of the seven official institutions of the European Union and serves as its supreme political authority. Composed of the heads of state or government of all 27 EU member states, alongside the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission, this body defines the general political direction and priorities of the EU.

It has one of the three ‘presidents of The EU- the Council, the Commission and the Parliament.

Back to the MSN article:

“A candidate will need the backing of at least 16 of the 21 eurozone countries, representing at least 65% of the bloc’s population.”

“Two names lead the race for the ECB top job, both publicly backed by their governments in September, weeks before Lagarde’s announcement.

One is Pablo Hernández de Cos, general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), often called the central bank of central banks, and former governor of the Bank of Spain from 2018 to 2024.”

From Wikipedia:

Pablo Hernández de Cos - Wikipedia

“Pablo Hernández de Cos (born 20 January 1971) is a Spanish economist and monetary policymaker who has served as the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements since 1 July 2025.[1] He served as the 70th governor of the Bank of Spain from 2018 to 2024. He also served as chairman of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and as chair of the Advisory Technical Committee of the European Systemic Risk Board.

He was a nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in August 2024 to September 2025,[2] and a senior fellow at Bruegel from September 2024 to June 2025.[3] He is also a professor at IESE Business School.

Klaas Knot - Wikipedia

“Klaas Henderikus Willem Knot (born 14 April 1967) is a Dutch economist and central banker who was president of the Dutch central bank De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) from 2011 until 2025.[1] In this capacity he served as a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) and its General Council for 14 years making him one of the longest serving members, as well as of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements. He served as Chair of the G20’s Financial Stability Board from 2 December 2021 to 1 July 2025.

My money is on Knot-

“As of Tuesday morning, traders on Kalshi gave Hernández de Cos a 34% chance of getting the job and Knot 31%, while on Polymarket the gap was wider, at 41% and 30% respectively.

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