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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
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This change isn’t progress — it’s the opposite, undoing the very conditions that once allowed societies to grow, innovate, and stay free. When a system becomes too rigid, overly centralized, and reliant on heavy administrative control, it stops moving forward and starts shrinking. What we’re seeing isn’t advancement, but a correction in a system that’s pushed beyond its limits.

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