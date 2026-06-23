From this 90 second video here:

Sharia Law Has No Place in Modern Society

Narrated here:

(14) Rafe Heydel-Mankoo on X: “Sharia law has no place in modern society It is the greatest threat to womens’ rights in Britain & is used as a tool of oppression, victimisation & abuse Our hypocritical politicians embraced “#MeToo”, preach about women’s rights & lecture British men about “toxic https://t.co/YOrLWzn7ei” / X

“Our hypocritical politicians embraced “#MeToo“, preach about women’s rights & lecture British men about “toxic masculinity”... whilst at the same time wilfully turning a blind eye to the rampant misogyny, oppression, sexual assault, domestic & honour based violence that exists within parts of the Muslim community - and which is enabled by some Sharia councils.

Sharia councils (which are completely unregulated) have condoned wife beating, told wives to reconcile with abusive husbands and dismissed the idea of “marital rape”.

We live in an age of great leaps forward for humanity: Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, driverless cars, tourist trips to space etc. etc.

It is preposterous that in such an advanced age, women’s lives are still being ruled by medieval laws.

We are all equal under the law. One law for all.

That principle must stand. Why, then, is Britain the “Sharia capital” of the West?

We have more Sharia councils than anyone else and British Muslims help set up Sharia councils in other Western countries. 60%-80% of Muslim marriages in the UK are Sharia only, with no civil registration (thus denying “wives” protection from English courts).

This is the highest in the Western world.

Some morons will reply: “Sharia is voluntary and has no legal recognition or force in the UK”.

Tell that to the Muslim women who are forced to go to Sharia councils and who are forced (by their religious leaders, their husbands, their families and their wider community) to accept the rulings - rulings made by ultra-conservative / extremist / Islamist men.

Many of these women aren’t even aware that Sharia has no legal force or that English courts would come to a different ruling. A party that does not pledge to tackle Sharia councils is a party that condones the oppression of women.”

Arranged child maariages, first cousin marriages, polygamy ‘a man cannot rape his wife because she is his property. H man can beat his wife for the same reason – children always go to the man in any divorce – the list goes on.

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