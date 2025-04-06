From here:

Trump-Hating British Labour MP Arrested on Charges of Child Sex Abuse and Abduction | The Gateway Pundit | by Ben Kew

Norris ousted Conservative party legend, Jacob Rees-Mogg in the national election on 4 July 2024.

“His arrest was confirmed by a Labour Party spokesperson, who said he had been suspended effective immediately.

“Dan Norris MP was immediately suspended by the Labour Party upon being informed of his arrest,” the statement read:

“We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”

“Authorities confirmed he was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

Ah ha! So, child rape constitutes “misconduct in public office?!?

A police statement said, “Most of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the 2000s, but we’re also investigating an alleged offence of rape from the 2020s.”

“Most…”??? How many offences were there and how old was the raped girl over th full term of the alleged offences? Did the allegations star when the girl was around 8 years old and continued when she was 17?

“A man, aged in his sixties, was arrested on Friday (April 4) on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), child abduction and misconduct in a public office.”

Here’s the result so far:

“He’s been released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue.

From Brave AI:

“Dan Norris, the Labour MP and West of England Mayor, was arrested on April 4, 2025, and has been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues. The police have not provided specific details about the conditions of his bail, but they have asked people not to speculate on the circumstances to allow the investigation to proceed unhindered.”

The left-wing rag, the BBC, has this:

MP Dan Norris arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape - BBC News

“Norris, 65, was elected as the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham in 2024, defeating the Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He had previously been in Parliament from 1997 to 2010 representing the seat of Wansdyke.

The MP was a junior minister under Gordon Brown and was an assistant whip under Tony Blair.

Norris has also served as the Mayor of the West of England since 2021 but is due to step down ahead of May's local elections.”

“According to the West of England Combined Authority website, Norris previously worked as an NSPCC-trained child protection officer.”

Yikes! NSPCC stands for National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children!!!

I wonder how those that voted for him feel about the alleged crimes and whether they would vote for labour again!

From here:

Profile: Who is arrested MP Dan Norris? | Bradford Telegraph and Argus

“The 65-year-old defeated veteran Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg for the seat in last year’s general election, winning 20,739 votes compared to his competitor’s 15,420.”

Byelection time!

Out of interest, from Brave AI:

“In connection with the investigation into the Bradford rape incidents, eight people have been arrested as of February 26, 2025.”

“As of the latest updates, there are no specific reports indicating that 8 rapists have been given bail in the Bradford rape incidents in 2025. The context provided includes several rape-related incidents in Bradford, but the most recent information is from 2024 and earlier. One incident involved a 19-year-old man arrested for rape and later released on bail in 20211 , and another case involved a police officer charged with rape and sexual assault in 2022.2 However, there is no mention of 8 rapists being given bail in 2025.”

All that fuss a few months ago seems to have been kicked into the long grass,

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!